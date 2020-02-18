BRITs 2020: Dave wins Album Of The Year for 'Psychodrama'

Dave has won the Brit Award for Album Of The Year for his debut album 'Psychodrama'.

The 21-year-old rapper picked up his first ever Brit Award for his critically-acclaimed debut album, which included hits 'Location' featuring Burna Boy, 'Black' and 'Disaster' featuring J Hus.

"I wanna thank God, I wanna thank my mum, of course my family that's been behind me," he said during his winning speech.

"Everyone that comes from the place that I come from, all my people from South London, all my people from East London, West London, North London, Manny, Birmingham..."

"All my young kings and queens that are chasing their dreams, I'm no different from you, I'm just a guy. Everything I'm saying is a fact, you can do anything you put your mind to."

He added, "Everyone that I know that's inside doing their time holding it down, I love you guys. Thank you so much. Streatham Vale to the world."

Earlier on in the night, Dave performed an incredible performance of his song 'Black', where he paid tribute to Jack Merritt, the 25-year-old who was killed in the London Bridge attack in November 2019. He also paid tribute the victims of the Grenfell disaster.

The 21-year-old rapper has been nominated for four awards at The Brit Awards 2020: best album ('Psychodrama'), British male, new artist and song ('Location' featuring Burna Boy).