BRITs 2020: Dave performs heart-wrenching tribute performance of 'Black'

The Streatham native penned an emotional performance of his 'Psychodrama' hit.

Dave performed an incredible performance of his song 'Black' at the BRITs 2020.

Taken from his 2019 debut album 'Psychodrama', the song was performed by Dave at a huge piano alongside another pianist as he rapped the heartfelt lyrics in front of the O2 Arena crown.

During his performance, the rapper paid tribute to Jack Merritt, the 25-year-old who was killed in the tragic London Bridge attack in November 2019. Saskia Jones, 23, was also killed in the attack.

The 21-year-old rapper has been nominated for four awards at The Brit Awards 2020: best album ('Psychodrama'), British male, new artist and song ('Location' featuring Burna Boy).

A leader in the new generation of UK Rap, Dave - whose real name is David Orobosa Omoregie - has worked with the likes of Drake, MoStack, AJ Tracey and J Hus, and famously catapulted to the top of the UK charts with his Fredo collaboration 'Funky Friday' in 2018.

Dave - 'Black (Live at the BRITs 2020)' lyrics

[Verse 1]

Look, black is beautiful, black is excellent

Black is pain, black is joy, black is evident

It's workin' twice as hard as the people you know you're better than

'Cause you need to do double what they do so you can level them

Black is so much deeper than just African-American

Our heritage been severed, you never got to experiment

With family trees, 'cause they teach you 'bout famine and greed

And show you pictures of our fam on their knees

Tell us we used to be barbaric, we had actual queens

Black is watchin' child soldiers gettin' killed by other children

Feelin' sick, like, "Oh shit, this could have happened to me"

Your mummy watchin' tellin' stories 'bout your dad and your niece

The blacker the berry the sweeter the juice

A kid dies, the blacker the killer, the sweeter the news

And if he's white you give him a chance, he's ill and confused

If he's black he's probably armed, you see him and shoot

[Verse 2]

Look, black is growin' up around the barbershop

Mummy sayin', "Stay away from trouble, you’re in yard a lot"

Studying for ages, appreciatin' the chance you got

'Cause black is in your blood, and you ain't even got the heart to stop

Black is steppin' in for your mother because your father's gone

And standin' by your children when you haven't proven karma wrong

Black is doin' all of the above then goin' corner shoppin'

Tryna help a lady cross the road to have her walkin' off

Black is growin' up around your family and makin' it

Then being forced to leave the place you love because there's hate in it

People say you fake the shit, never stayed to change the shit

But black is bein' jealous, you'd be dead if you had stayed in it

Black is strugglin' to find your history or trace the shit

You don't know the truth about your race 'cause they erasin' it

Black has got a sour fuckin' flavour, here's a taste of it

But black is all I know, there ain't a thing that I would change in it

[Verse 3]

And if somebody hasn’t said it, equality’s a right it doesn’t deserve credit

Now if you don’t wanna get it then you’re never gonna get it

How the news treats Kate vs how they treated Meghan

Rest in peace Jack Merritt, you’re my brother in arms

There’s tears in our eyes and love in our hearts

We never had the same background, culture, colour or past, but you devoted your life to giving others a chance

And for that, I’m so taken aback because he gave us all a voice I had to say it for Jack

As a young black man whose seen paper and crack, given proper sentences it’s just paper and cracks

All he would want is unity, funding for communities, equal opportunities, people under scrutiny, no more immunity, way less hatred

More conservation, less deforestation, we want rehabilitation, now that would be amazing, but Grenfell victims still need accommodation

And we still need support for the Windrush generation, reparations for the time our people spent on plantations

I’m done