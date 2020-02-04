YG unveils surprise 'Kehlani' wrist tattoo in honour of his girlfriend

4 February 2020, 13:53

YG gets tattoo dedicated to girlfriend Kehlani on his wrist
YG gets tattoo dedicated to girlfriend Kehlani on his wrist. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper YG has gotten a tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend Kehlani. The singer showed her appreciation of the huge gesture on Instagram.

YG has made his love for Kehlani permanent with his new tattoo. The Compton rapper got inked with a tattoo on his wrist, dedicated to his girlfriend Kehlani.

YG Denies Cheating On Kehlani After Video Of Him “Kissing” Other Woman Surfaces

The 24-year-old singer, Kehlani, showed her appreciation for YG getting the tattoo dedicated to her, on her Instagram Story.

The "The Way" singer posted a photo of YG's tattoo on his wrist which read her name "Kehlani".

Kehlani captioned the photo with the heart face and yummy emojis before being deleting the post from her IG story. The singer also reportedly has a tattoo of YG’s actual name, Keenon, on her wrist.

Kehlani uploads a photo of YG's tattoo on Instagram Stories
Kehlani uploads a photo of YG's tattoo on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Kehlani, 24, and YG, 29, seem happy after getting back together after allegedly splitting up.

Last week, the couple were spotted getting cozy at the premiere of Justin Bieber’s YouTube docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons”.

YG & Kehlani post cute couple selfie
YG & Kehlani post cute couple selfie. Picture: Instagram

The pair went public with their relationship last year September at New York Fashion Week.

A month after they got together, YG was spotted getting close to a mystery brunette at Todd Gurley’s Halloween party. He was also spotted allegedly kissing a girl in their car.

Despite the rumours and allegations, the pair seem as though they are enjoying their time together.

