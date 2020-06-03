George Floyd funeral and memorial service: Date, time, location & everything you need to know

3 June 2020, 18:30 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 18:36

Rest In Power George Floyd
Rest In Power George Floyd. Picture: Getty

George Floyd's life will be celebrated during a series of upcoming public memorial services.

George Floyd was tragically killed by a white Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know

Since Floyd's passing, there has been a powerful movement of people raising awareness, donating and protesting in support of black lives matter. The fight against racism and police brutality has been at the forefront of worldwide news.

Mural dedicated to George Floyd in the UK
Mural dedicated to George Floyd in the UK. Picture: Getty

According to CNN, official details for the memorials and public viewings have been announced by George Floyd's family and renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

There will be events taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas.

See below for details and information on the memorial service and public viewing.

  1. When and where will the memorial service take place?

    The first official memorial will happen in Minneapolis. Set to begin at 1 PM local time on Thursday, June 4.

    The memorial service is for people to gather together in solidarity and to remember the life of George Floyd.

    The Rev. Al Sharpton will provide a eulogy at the memorial, which will take place at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University.

  2. When and where will the public viewing and memorial service take place?

    On Saturday, June 6, there will be a public viewing and memorial in Raeford, North Carolina.

    The public viewing will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

    The memorial is in the afternoon at 3 PM

    George Floyd's life will be celebrated and remembered in his home state of Texas.

  3. When and where will the public viewing in Houston take place?

    A public viewing is happening on Monday, June 8 at Fountain of Praise in Houston.

    It will start at 12 PM local time and end at 6 PM.

    At the same location, the following day (June 9|) another memorial will be taking place at 11 AM.

Rest in peace George Floyd.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Self-care tips to ease your mind and body during a challenging time

Black Lives Matter: 12 self-care tips to protect your mental health during this time
John Boyega broke down in tears as he delivered a powerful speech during a protest in Hyde Park.

John Boyega delivers emotional speech during Black Lives Matter protest in London
George Floyd's daughter Gianna, 6, paid a sweet tribute to her father.

George Floyd's daughter Gigi, 6, pays tribute to her father in heartbreaking video
Keke Palmer, 26, plead with soldiers during her powerful Black Lives Matter speech

Keke Palmer praised for encouraging soldiers to take the knee during George Floyd protest

Trending

Rihanna powerfully claps back at troll after calling fans to vote

Rihanna powerfully claps back at troll after encouraging fans to vote

Rihanna

Love Island's Molly-Mae and boyfriend Tommy Fury revealed that their puppy Mr Chai had passed away this week.

Love Island's Molly-Mae's puppy dies six days after Tommy Fury bought it from Russia
DaBaby

12 facts you need to know about 'Rockstar' rapper DaBaby

Black Lives Matter: How to donate?

Black Lives Matter UK: How can I donate?

Lewis Hamilton speaks out after noticing Formula One stars were 'staying silent' amid BLM protests

Lewis Hamilton slams Formula One stars for 'staying silent' after George Floyd’s death