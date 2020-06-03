George Floyd funeral and memorial service: Date, time, location & everything you need to know

Rest In Power George Floyd. Picture: Getty

George Floyd's life will be celebrated during a series of upcoming public memorial services.

George Floyd was tragically killed by a white Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Since Floyd's passing, there has been a powerful movement of people raising awareness, donating and protesting in support of black lives matter. The fight against racism and police brutality has been at the forefront of worldwide news.

Mural dedicated to George Floyd in the UK. Picture: Getty

According to CNN, official details for the memorials and public viewings have been announced by George Floyd's family and renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

There will be events taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas.

See below for details and information on the memorial service and public viewing.

When and where will the memorial service take place? The first official memorial will happen in Minneapolis. Set to begin at 1 PM local time on Thursday, June 4. The memorial service is for people to gather together in solidarity and to remember the life of George Floyd. The Rev. Al Sharpton will provide a eulogy at the memorial, which will take place at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University. When and where will the public viewing and memorial service take place? On Saturday, June 6, there will be a public viewing and memorial in Raeford, North Carolina. The public viewing will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The memorial is in the afternoon at 3 PM George Floyd's life will be celebrated and remembered in his home state of Texas. When and where will the public viewing in Houston take place? A public viewing is happening on Monday, June 8 at Fountain of Praise in Houston. It will start at 12 PM local time and end at 6 PM. At the same location, the following day (June 9|) another memorial will be taking place at 11 AM.

Rest in peace George Floyd.