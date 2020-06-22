Ex-cop charged over George Floyd's death confronted by angry shopper

22 June 2020, 12:53

J. Alexander Keung, one of four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, was approached in a grocery story by an angry shopper.
J. Alexander Keung, one of four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, was approached in a grocery story by an angry shopper. Picture: Getty/@jk3rd_

J Alexander Keung was approached while shopping in a grocery store after being released from jail. He was charged over the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd.

It's been almost a month since the tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Officer charged over George Floyd's death has been released from jail

All four former police officers involved in the death Floyd have been charged. Chauvin, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder, while Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Keung was released from jail on Friday night (19 June 2020).
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Keung was released from jail on Friday night (19 June 2020). Picture: Getty

Keung, 26, was released from Hennepin County Jail on Friday night on a $750,000 bond, just over a week after Lane, 37, was released after his family set up an appeal for his release.

The following day (June 20), Keung was spotted grocery shopping at Cub Foods where he was confronted by an woman. "Oh, what's your name?" asked the woman, to which Keung curtly replied, "Oh yeah. That's me." 

"So you're out of prison and you're comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn't do anything?" the woman continued. Keung replied, "I wouldn't call it comfortably. I'd say getting necessities or helping."

"Did you think that people weren’t going to recognise you?” the woman said, "You killed somebody in cold blood. You don’t have the right to be here!"

"I understand. I’ll get my stuff paid for," Keung responds, to which the woman replies, "No we don’t want you to get your stuff, we want you to be locked up."

"Do you feel any remorse for what you did?" the woman asks him, before pressing him about where he got his bail money and how he felt about the situation. Keung remained silent as he queued to pay for his items.

Floyd's murder continues to inspire thousands of protests and petitions across the world against police brutality and racial injustice.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe on Father's Day.

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares heartbreaking Father’s Day post
50 Cent trolls Ja Rule over house party performance

50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video

50 Cent

Black Lives Matter protests in U.K

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know
Tupac's fellow Outlawz members claimed they smoke the rapper's ashes after his death.

Tupac Shakur's friends confirm they smoked rapper's ashes

Tupac

Trending

Post Malone debuts new skull tattoo on Instagram

Post Malone reveals new bald haircut and surprise skull tattoo
Drake shares cute picture of son Adonis on Father's Day

Drake shares cute video of son Adonis, 2, on Father's Day

Drake

Alexandra Burke opens up about her experience of racism in the music industry

Alexandra Burke told to bleach skin after winning The X Factor
Windrush Day 2020: What is it a celebration for?

What is Windrush Day and how is it celebrated in the UK?

Queen & Slim is part of MASSIVE Cinema's watch list supporting the Black Lives Matter movement

The Black Lives Matter Watch List from Massive Cinema Shutdown

Tickets