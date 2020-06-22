Ex-cop charged over George Floyd's death confronted by angry shopper

J. Alexander Keung, one of four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, was approached in a grocery story by an angry shopper. Picture: Getty/@jk3rd_

J Alexander Keung was approached while shopping in a grocery store after being released from jail. He was charged over the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd.

It's been almost a month since the tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

All four former police officers involved in the death Floyd have been charged. Chauvin, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder, while Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Keung was released from jail on Friday night (19 June 2020). Picture: Getty

Keung, 26, was released from Hennepin County Jail on Friday night on a $750,000 bond, just over a week after Lane, 37, was released after his family set up an appeal for his release.

The following day (June 20), Keung was spotted grocery shopping at Cub Foods where he was confronted by an woman. "Oh, what's your name?" asked the woman, to which Keung curtly replied, "Oh yeah. That's me."

"So you're out of prison and you're comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn't do anything?" the woman continued. Keung replied, "I wouldn't call it comfortably. I'd say getting necessities or helping."

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

"Did you think that people weren’t going to recognise you?” the woman said, "You killed somebody in cold blood. You don’t have the right to be here!"

"I understand. I’ll get my stuff paid for," Keung responds, to which the woman replies, "No we don’t want you to get your stuff, we want you to be locked up."

"Do you feel any remorse for what you did?" the woman asks him, before pressing him about where he got his bail money and how he felt about the situation. Keung remained silent as he queued to pay for his items.

Floyd's murder continues to inspire thousands of protests and petitions across the world against police brutality and racial injustice.