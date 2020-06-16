George Floyd death: Transcript reveals 911 dispatcher flagged concerns with supervisor

911 dispatcher flagged George Floyd arrest as it happened. Picture: Getty

A concerned 911 dispatcher raised concerns over George Floyd as she watched the incident unfold live on camera.

Since the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody, Black lives Matter protests have sprung up around the world in an attempt to bring an end to the systemic racism of black people across the globe.

After it was revealed that George Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin actually knew each other, days before another officer involved, Thomas Lane, was released on bond, it has been revealed that a 911 dispatcher flagged the arrest as it happened.

George Floyd died in plolice custody whilst being arrested. Picture: Getty

The transcript of a call between the 911 dispatcher and her supervisor has been released and in it she claimed: "I don't know if they had to use force or not".

Whilst watching the scene unfold live from a camera outside the shop where the arrest was made, the dispatcher told her supervisor, "I don’t know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for (squad) 320’s call, and… I don’t know if they had to use force or not."

She foes on to say, "They got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man. So, I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me."

The supervisor responds by saying, "They haven't said anything yet... just a takedown, which doesn't count, but I'll find out."

George Floyd's death sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world. Picture: Getty

The dispatcher then adds, "No problem. We don’t get to ever see it, so when we see it we’re just like, well, that looks a little different."

The newly released telephone transcript was accompanied by another call from a witness on the scene who had phoned 911 to report the incident.

That caller said, "Hello, I am on the block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself. I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they f*****g killed him.”

It's another tragic part in the case which has seen all four officers involved arrested and charged with murder, three with third degree murder and former officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck, with second degree murder.

