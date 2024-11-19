How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK. Picture: Getty Images / Parkwood

By Anna Suffolk

Here's all the details on how to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show at Christmas in support of her 'Cowboy Carter' album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyoncé has announced she is headlining a special NFL game on Christmas Day during the halftime show of the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Houston-born singer took to Instagram to reveal she will headline the halftime special, which will take place on streaming service Netflix on Christmas Day. She is no stranger to headlining an NFL show, having performed at the Super Bowl halftime shows in 2013 and 2016.

The singer's halftime show will be the first live performance of her latest project COWBOY CARTER, which has recently become Grammy nominated.

Beyonce is going to be performing her songs from Cowboy Carter for the first time live! Picture: Parkwood Entertainment

Where can I watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show in the UK?

Netflix is the official destination to watch Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER themed halftime show at the Christmas Day NFL game.

Although the details of her performance are under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the COWBOY CARTER album.

Bey is no stranger to headlining a halftime show, having headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in 2016.

Beyonce is set to headline the NFL performance. Picture: Getty

What time is Beyoncé's NFL halftime show performance in the UK?

The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.

For those in the UK, Beyonce's halftime show will be 9:30 PM, meaning you can watch later on Christmas Day!

With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition as the streaming giant has announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.