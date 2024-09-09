Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé

Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé.

By Anna Suffolk

Who has graced the Super Bowl halftime show stage in the years before 2025's appearance by Kendrick Lamar? Here's every performer at the Super Bowl listed.

Following the news that Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show next year, people have been wondering who has come before the Humble rapper.

Of course, Usher headlined 2024's Super Bowl with a plethora of roller skates and R&B anthems, and the year before saw Rihanna announce her second pregnancy on stage!

So, who has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show? Here's everyone - from Beyonce to Bruno Mars - listed.

Kendrick is set for the 2025 Superbowl stage. . Picture: Getty

Who has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show before?

The Super Bowl halftime show attracts the top musical talent from across the world to perform in the 15-20 minutes put aside for a world-class act.

Although the Super Bowl is nearly at its 60th year, the first halftime show that gained worldwide attention was that of Michael Jackson's in 1993.

Super Bowl halftime shows (1993-2025)

1993 - Michael Jackson

1994 - Clint Black

1995 - Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle

1996 - Diana Ross

1997 - Blues Brothers Bash

1998 - Motown tribute including Boyz II Men & Queen Latifah

1999 - Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover

Michael Jackson At The Superbowl. Picture: Getty

2000 - Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

2001 - Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2002 - U2

2003 - Shania Twain & No Doubt

2004 - Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2005 - Paul McCartney

2006 - The Rolling Stones

2007 - Prince

2008 - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2009 - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2010 - The Who

Janet Jackson headlined. Picture: Getty

2011 - The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash

2012 - Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and CeeLo Green

2013 - Beyoncé featuring Destiny's Child

2014 - Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers

2015 - Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2016 - Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2017 - Lady Gaga

2018 - Justin Timberlake

2019 - Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott

Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

2020 - Shakira & J-Lo

2021 - The Weeknd

2022 - Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige

2023 - Rihanna

2024 - Usher

2025 - Kendrick Lamar