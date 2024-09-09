Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé

9 September 2024, 16:31

Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé
Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé.

By Anna Suffolk

Who has graced the Super Bowl halftime show stage in the years before 2025's appearance by Kendrick Lamar? Here's every performer at the Super Bowl listed.

Following the news that Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show next year, people have been wondering who has come before the Humble rapper.

Of course, Usher headlined 2024's Super Bowl with a plethora of roller skates and R&B anthems, and the year before saw Rihanna announce her second pregnancy on stage!

So, who has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show? Here's everyone - from Beyonce to Bruno Mars - listed.

Kendrick released multiple disses against Drake.
Kendrick is set for the 2025 Superbowl stage. . Picture: Getty

Who has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show before?

The Super Bowl halftime show attracts the top musical talent from across the world to perform in the 15-20 minutes put aside for a world-class act.

Although the Super Bowl is nearly at its 60th year, the first halftime show that gained worldwide attention was that of Michael Jackson's in 1993.

Super Bowl halftime shows (1993-2025)

  • 1993 - Michael Jackson
  • 1994 - Clint Black
  • 1995 - Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle
  • 1996 - Diana Ross
  • 1997 - Blues Brothers Bash
  • 1998 - Motown tribute including Boyz II Men & Queen Latifah
  • 1999 - Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
Michael Jackson At The Superbowl
Michael Jackson At The Superbowl. Picture: Getty
  • 2000 - Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
  • 2001 - Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
  • 2002 - U2
  • 2003 - Shania Twain & No Doubt
  • 2004 - Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
  • 2005 - Paul McCartney
  • 2006 - The Rolling Stones
  • 2007 - Prince
  • 2008 - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
  • 2009 - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
  • 2010 - The Who
Janet Jackson headlined.
Janet Jackson headlined. Picture: Getty
  • 2011 - The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash
  • 2012 - Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and CeeLo Green
  • 2013 - Beyoncé featuring Destiny's Child
  • 2014 - Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • 2015 - Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
  • 2016 - Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
  • 2017 - Lady Gaga
  • 2018 - Justin Timberlake
  • 2019 - Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott
Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty
  • 2020 - Shakira & J-Lo
  • 2021 - The Weeknd
  • 2022 - Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige
  • 2023 - Rihanna
  • 2024 - Usher
  • 2025 - Kendrick Lamar
Rihanna last performed at the Super Bowl 2022.
Rihanna last performed at the Super Bowl 2022. Picture: Getty

