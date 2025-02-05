Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs will he perform?

5 February 2025, 16:24 | Updated: 5 February 2025, 16:34

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs will he perform? Picture: Getty

Here's a guess as to what Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl's halftime show setlist might be ahead of his performance on Sunday, February 9th.

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show later this week, and fans are going crazy over what the set list might be.

The Compton-born rapper has a fair few hits - including 'Not Like Us', 'Humble' and 'Swimming Pools (Drank)', and fans are excited over the prospect of these live in New Orleans in the huge Caesars Superdome - a capacity of over 80,000.

So, what songs will Kendrick Lamar sing at the Super Bowl halftime show and what songs might SZA join the rapper for too? Here's everything we know.

Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' has been at the centre of a lawsuit.
Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl. . Picture: Getty

What might Kendrick Lamar sing as part of his Super Bowl halftime show setlist?

No songs have been confirmed to be part of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show as of yet.

However, this doesn't stop us from thinking what songs might appear on the set list, especially as SZA is confirmed to be joining Kendrick on certain songs.

Based on his new album GNX and more recent appearances and performances, here's a list of what songs we think Kendrick Lamar might perform considering the 15-20 minute limit for performances.

Kendrick and SZA have announced a joint tour.
Kendrick and SZA have announced a joint tour following the Super Bowl. . Picture: Client

Kendrick Lamar's rumoured Super Bowl halftime show setlist:

  • Swimming Pools (Drank)
  • Humble
  • DNA
  • Money Trees
  • Luther (with SZA)
  • Gloria (with SZA)
  • All The Stars (with SZA)
  • Squabble Up
  • Not Like Us
Kendrick at Rolling Loud Miami
Kendrick at Rolling Loud Miami. Picture: Getty Images

READ MORE KENDRICK LAMAR HERE:

