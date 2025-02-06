Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show special guests: Which artists will feature?
6 February 2025, 11:58
What special guests other than SZA might appear with the rapper during the Super Bowl halftime show?
Listen to this article
Kendrick Lamar's headline slot at the Super Bowl halftime show is fast approaching, and fans are excited to see the rapper perform with some very special guests.
The rapper is set to headline the 80,000 capacity Caesar Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a very special performance.
- READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs will he perform?
- READ MORE: Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef timeline: 'Not Like Us' lyrics meaning, 'suing' rumours & Grammys
- READ MORE: How many Grammys did Kendrick Lamar win at the 2025 awards?
Following on from 2023's headline slot from Rihanna and last year's Usher, here's which artists have been confirmed to be special guests and those who are rumoured.
Who are Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show confirmed special guests?
Kendrick Lamar has confirmed that his long-time collaborator and huge artist SZA will be joining him on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The pair announced that they are going on tour later in 2025, so this comes as no surprise. As for songs, fans predict they will sing 'All The Stars' and 'luther'.
Just before kick-off, musician and composer Jon Batiste will take the field to perform the National Anthem, but won't be performing alongside Lamar.
Who is rumoured to join Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?
There are no other confirmed artists just yet, but fans can't help and theorise who might be joining Kendrick on stage at the Super Bowl.
Lil Wayne is a name that has been floating around, especially as he is from New Orleans himself.
Wayne hasn’t been shy about his frustration over being snubbed for the Super Bowl in his own hometown, so could he be a special guest?
Other names that have been floating about is rising star Doechii, Future & Metro Boomin and Baby Keem.
Kendrick has been vocal about his admiration towards rapper Doechii, and following her viral Grammy performance, what better way to propel her to a worldwide audience!
Future & Metro Boomin were partly the catalyst of the immense Drake beef, after K. Dot jumped on the track 'Like That' from their joint album.
READ MORE KENDRICK LAMAR HERE:
- Kendrick Lamar reignites Drake feud with 'Grand National' tour dates
- Are Kendrick Lamar and SZA bringing the ‘Grand National’ Tour to the UK?
- Drake trolls Kendrick Lamar's viral ‘Mustard’ lyrics on livestream
- How many Grammys does Drake, Jay-Z & Kendrick Lamar have? Inside these rappers' Grammy wins
Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA