Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show special guests: Which artists will feature? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

What special guests other than SZA might appear with the rapper during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar's headline slot at the Super Bowl halftime show is fast approaching, and fans are excited to see the rapper perform with some very special guests.

The rapper is set to headline the 80,000 capacity Caesar Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a very special performance.

Following on from 2023's headline slot from Rihanna and last year's Usher, here's which artists have been confirmed to be special guests and those who are rumoured.

Kendrick at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Who are Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show confirmed special guests?

Kendrick Lamar has confirmed that his long-time collaborator and huge artist SZA will be joining him on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The pair announced that they are going on tour later in 2025, so this comes as no surprise. As for songs, fans predict they will sing 'All The Stars' and 'luther'.

Just before kick-off, musician and composer Jon Batiste will take the field to perform the National Anthem, but won't be performing alongside Lamar.

Kendrick and SZA have announced a joint tour. Picture: Client

Who is rumoured to join Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?

There are no other confirmed artists just yet, but fans can't help and theorise who might be joining Kendrick on stage at the Super Bowl.

Lil Wayne is a name that has been floating around, especially as he is from New Orleans himself.

Wayne hasn’t been shy about his frustration over being snubbed for the Super Bowl in his own hometown, so could he be a special guest?

Doechii might make an appearance at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Other names that have been floating about is rising star Doechii, Future & Metro Boomin and Baby Keem.

Kendrick has been vocal about his admiration towards rapper Doechii, and following her viral Grammy performance, what better way to propel her to a worldwide audience!

Future & Metro Boomin were partly the catalyst of the immense Drake beef, after K. Dot jumped on the track 'Like That' from their joint album.

Future and Metro Boomin perform onstage during Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

