Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act 2: New music & album confirmed, release date & tracklist

Beyoncé has announced Act II of Renaissance and dropped the singles 'Texas Hold Em' and '16 Carriages', so when is the release date for her new music?

Beyoncé has announced a brand new album during a Super Bowl halftime advert after teasing Renaissance Act II since the release of 2022's Renaissance.

Immediately after taking centre stage in Verizon's advert during the Super Bowl, Bey dropped two country-inspired songs - 'Texas Hold Em' and '16 Carriages'.

So, when is Renaissance Part II being released and what songs will be on it? Here's everything we know.

Beyoncé has announced Act II for Renaissance. . Picture: Getty