Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act 2: New music & album confirmed, release date & tracklist

12 February 2024, 11:50

Beyonce announces act II

By Anna Suffolk

Beyoncé has announced Act II of Renaissance and dropped the singles 'Texas Hold Em' and '16 Carriages', so when is the release date for her new music?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé has announced a brand new album during a Super Bowl halftime advert after teasing Renaissance Act II since the release of 2022's Renaissance.

Immediately after taking centre stage in Verizon's advert during the Super Bowl, Bey dropped two country-inspired songs - 'Texas Hold Em' and '16 Carriages'.

So, when is Renaissance Part II being released and what songs will be on it? Here's everything we know.

Beyoncé went full futuristic fantasy with this Nicolas Di Felice look.
Beyoncé has announced Act II for Renaissance. . Picture: Getty

  1. When is Beyoncé's Renaissance Act II Release Date?

    Beyoncé has announced that Act II of Renaissance will be released on 29 March, meaning there is not long to wait until we hear new music!

    The first two singles, Texas Hold Em and 16 Carriages indicate Beyoncé is embarking on a country-inspired sound.

    Bey dropped hints at the 2024 Grammy Awards after wearing a cowboy hat, and took to Instagram to give the March release date.

  2. What is the tracklist for Beyoncé's Renaissance Act II?

    So far, no track list has been revealed for Beyonce's Renaissance Act II album.

    However, Bey has released singles 'Texas Hold Em' and '16 Carriages', so we can assume that they will be on the project.

    Beyonce is said to be taking a country genre route for her latest project.
    Beyonce is said to be taking a country genre route for her latest project. Picture: Getty

  3. Will Beyoncé go on tour for Renaissance Act II?

    Bey spent most of 2023 performing her Renaissance world tour across the world, and fans have been wanting the singer to tour Act II.

    Fans are hoping Beyoncé will take Act II on tour after concluding Act I's tour in North America.

    Fans not in Europe and America were not able to see Bey in their closest cities and countries, so perhaps Act II will see the singer embark on a tour in Asia, Oceania, South America and Africa.

    Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Kansas City
    Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Kansas City. Picture: Getty

