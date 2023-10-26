'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce': Release Date, Cinemas, Tickets & More
26 October 2023, 15:35
Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert
What is Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Film? When is it released? Where can I watch it in cinemas?
Listen to this article
Beyoncé is no stranger to concert tours, and Queen B is back to showcase her spectacular Renaissance World Tour to cinemas worldwide.
After much speculation, the singer has announced that her concert tour has been visualised and will be screened and the Beyhive have been waiting for some Renaissance visuals!
- Beyonce Kids: How Many Kids Does She Have? What Are Their Names & Ages?
- Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: All the outfits from her shows
- Beyoncé & Jay-Z make history by buying record-breaking $200 million mansion
So, when is Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce being released? Where can I get tickets and what cinemas will it be in? Here's the lowdown.
-
What is 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'?
Beyonce has announced the release of her Renaissance World Tour Film in an Instagram post.
On her website, the bio for the film reads: "Accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."
An invite for the world premiere in London included the dress code “formal opulence", and the dress code for LA premiere is "cosy opulence".
"It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.
"Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."
-
When is 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' being released?
Beyoncé has announced that Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce will be released in cinemas on the 1st December 2023.
There are set to be premieres in Los Angeles on November 25 and in London on November 30.
Beyoncé released the trailer for the concert documentary at her final show in Kansas City earlier this month.
-
How can I watch 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'?
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be able to be watched in cinemas worldwide.
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, debuted on Netflix in 2019 and earned six Emmy nominations for her previous concert film.
Fans have been desperate for Renaissance visuals since its release last year, and now it seems that the drought is over!
-
How can I get tickets 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' in cinema?
Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé go on sale at BeyonceFilm.com on November 9.
In the UK, the concert film will be shown at Vue, Odeon and Cineworld to name a few, and will be distributed by AMC cinemas worldwide and in North America.