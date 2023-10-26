'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce': Release Date, Cinemas, Tickets & More

Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert

What is Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Film? When is it released? Where can I watch it in cinemas?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyoncé is no stranger to concert tours, and Queen B is back to showcase her spectacular Renaissance World Tour to cinemas worldwide.

After much speculation, the singer has announced that her concert tour has been visualised and will be screened and the Beyhive have been waiting for some Renaissance visuals!

So, when is Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce being released? Where can I get tickets and what cinemas will it be in? Here's the lowdown.