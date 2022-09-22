Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues & more

22 September 2022, 16:33 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 16:49

Here's everything we know about Beyonce's rumoured upcoming Renaissance tour.

Beyoncé is reportedly taking her dancefloor-filler album Renaissance on tour next year!

All of the best memes about Beyoncé's new album Renaissance

After dropping one of the hottest records of 2022, Bey is said to be touring next summer, according to a report from Page Six.

An insider disclosed to the publication that the singer, 41, is "booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023," with a second source claiming that an official announcement can be expected "in the coming weeks."

Beyonce pictured during The Formation World Tour in Pasadena, California in 2016. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé is yet to officially confirm the rumours.

The Houston native's most recent stadium tour took place in 2018 in the form of her joint tour with husband Jay-Z, the On the Run II Tour.

Prior to this, Bey flew across the globe on her 2016 solo all-stadium tour, The Formation World Tour, which supported her critically-acclaimed sixth studio album, Lemonade.

After dropping in July, Renaissance has already become a fan favourite within Beyoncé's discography, featuring hits like 'Break My Soul', 'Cuff It', 'Energy' and more.

