Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues & more

Here's everything we know about Beyonce's rumoured upcoming Renaissance tour.

Beyoncé is reportedly taking her dancefloor-filler album Renaissance on tour next year!

After dropping one of the hottest records of 2022, Bey is said to be touring next summer, according to a report from Page Six.

An insider disclosed to the publication that the singer, 41, is "booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023," with a second source claiming that an official announcement can be expected "in the coming weeks."

Beyonce pictured during The Formation World Tour in Pasadena, California in 2016. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé is yet to officially confirm the rumours.

The Houston native's most recent stadium tour took place in 2018 in the form of her joint tour with husband Jay-Z, the On the Run II Tour.

Prior to this, Bey flew across the globe on her 2016 solo all-stadium tour, The Formation World Tour, which supported her critically-acclaimed sixth studio album, Lemonade.

After dropping in July, Renaissance has already become a fan favourite within Beyoncé's discography, featuring hits like 'Break My Soul', 'Cuff It', 'Energy' and more.