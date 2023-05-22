Beyoncé & Jay-Z make history by buying record-breaking $200 million mansion

The power couple have bought California's most expensive house for a whopping $200 million.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have made history and bought California's most expensive house for $200 million.

The superstars have made the second most expensive real estate deal in the country in return for a lavish Malibu mansion which backs on to the sea.

The house is a concrete structure in an 8-acre piece of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu.

The pair have quite the property portfolio. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the pair bought the house at a discount, as it was originally listed for $295 million.

The house was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, and was previously owned by William Bell, an art collector.

Bey and Jay already own a Bel-Air mansion, a $88 million house bought in 2017.

The Paradise Cove area of Malibu is known as 'Billionaires Row'. Picture: Getty Images

The house is L-shaped, and features vast hallways as well as an outdoor pool and floor-to-ceiling windows.

According to Architectural Digest, the pair have owned and sold homes in New York City, New Orleans, the Hamptons, Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

Beyoncé is currently on tour across North America and Europe following the release of 'Renaissance' last year.