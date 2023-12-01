Beyonce 'My House' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Beyoncé 'MY HOUSE' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
1 December 2023, 14:57
What are the lyrics to Beyonce's new song 'MY HOUSE', which she premiered at Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé?
Listen to this article
Beyoncé has not only premiered her concert tour film for award-winning album 'Renaissance', but dropped a new song at the end too!
Titled 'MY HOUSE', the track spans over four minutes and is comprised of two parts, and echoes the previous Renaissance sound of tracks like 'Move' and 'Alien Superstar'.
- Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere in London: All the looks from Blue Ivy to Taylor Swift
- Jay-Z reveals the name he and Beyoncé almost gave daughter Blue Ivy
- 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce': Release Date, Cinemas, Tickets & More
So, what are the lyrics to 'MY HOUSE'? Here's the lyrics so you can scream your heart out to Bey's new track.
-
What is Beyoncé’s new song 'MY HOUSE' about?
Bey's new track is all about having control over her own narrative. This can be seen in her playout of the Renaissance era, including the jaw-dropping tour and the control she has over her music.
The song's bridge gives love to the drag scene, which heavily inspired the album Renaissance.
"I'll never expect you to love me, When you don't love yourself," which is reminiscent of Rupaul's "If you don't love yourself how in the hell are you gon' love someone else?"
-
What are the lyrics to Beyoncé’s new song 'MY HOUSE'?
Here are the lyrics to 'MY HOUSE':
[Part One]
[Intro]
Here we go
[Refrain]
Ooh, who they came to see? Me
Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat
Uh, oh
Uh, oh
Who let my goons out that house? Uh, huh, who?
Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?
Oh, oh
Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?
Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Uh, uh, who?
[Verse]
Me and my thug bae gon' slide tonight (Slide tonight)
Call the paparazzi, ain't got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow)
Cash out this pain, call Lorraine (Schwartz)
Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah)
I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah)
I'm grabbin' grain, sippin' sideways on this candy paint (Candy paint; Damn, damn)
I'm done savin' this money, tonight we gon' ball out (We gon' ball out)
You can catch me highsidin', drinkin' brown liquor 'til I fall out ('Til fall out)
Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?
Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?
Who they came to see? Me
Who reppin' like me?
Don't make me get up out of my seat
Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh
[Refrain]
Ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)
Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)
Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)
Uh, huh-huh, uh
Uh, huh-huh, uh
Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who?
Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who?
Oh
I'm hearin' whispers (Oh), —ers
Who let my goons out of that house? Woah, oh (Oh, huh)
Who out there talkin' out their mouth? Woah (Oh, huh)
(Oh) Ooh, ah
[Part II]
[Interlude]
(House, house)
Yeah
(House, house)
[Chorus]
When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)
Make love in the (House)
Stay up late in this (House)
Don't give a fuck about my (House)
Then get the fuck up out of my house
Get the fuck up out my house
Get the fuck up out my house
Get the fuck up out my house
Get the fuck up out my house
I grew up in this (House)
I blew up in this (House)
I'm too up in this (House)
Don't give a fuck about my (House)
Then get the fuck up out of my (House)
Get the fuck up out my (House)
Get the fuck up out my (House)
Get the fuck up out my (House)
[Bridge]
I will always love you (Ooh, house, house)
But I'll never expect you to love me (Ooh, house, house)
When you don't love yourself (Ooh, house, house)
Let's heal the world (Ooh, house, house)
One beautiful action at a time (Ooh, house, house)
This is real love
Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real)
RENAISSANCE, new revolution
Pick me up even if I fall
Let love heal us all, us all, us all
Don't make me get up out my seat
Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry)
Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry; Ooh, house, house)
Don't make me get up out my seat (I carry)
(Who they came to see? Me) I carry
(Who they came to see? Me) I carry
(Who they came to see? Me) I carry
(Who they came to see? Me) Bitch, I carry
[Chorus]
When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)
Make love in the (House)
Stay up late in this (House)
Don't give a fuck about my (House)
Then get the fuck up out my (House)
Get the fuck up out of my (House)
Get the fuck up out my (House)
Get the fuck up out my (House)
Get the fuck up out my house
I grew up in this house
I blew up in this house
I'm too up in this house
Don't give a fuck about my house
Then get the fuck up out my house
Get the fuck up out my house
Get the fuck up out my house
Get the fuck up out my house