Beyonce 'My House' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

"I'll never expect you to love me, When you don't love yourself," which is reminiscent of Rupaul's "If you don't love yourself how in the hell are you gon' love someone else?"

The song's bridge gives love to the drag scene, which heavily inspired the album Renaissance.

Bey's new track is all about having control over her own narrative. This can be seen in her playout of the Renaissance era, including the jaw-dropping tour and the control she has over her music.

What are the lyrics to Beyoncé’s new song 'MY HOUSE'?

Here are the lyrics to 'MY HOUSE':

[Part One]

[Intro]

Here we go

[Refrain]

Ooh, who they came to see? Me

Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat

Uh, oh

Uh, oh

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, huh, who?

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Oh, oh

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Uh, uh, who?

[Verse]

Me and my thug bae gon' slide tonight (Slide tonight)

Call the paparazzi, ain't got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow)

Cash out this pain, call Lorraine (Schwartz)

Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah)

I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah)

I'm grabbin' grain, sippin' sideways on this candy paint (Candy paint; Damn, damn)

I'm done savin' this money, tonight we gon' ball out (We gon' ball out)

You can catch me highsidin', drinkin' brown liquor 'til I fall out ('Til fall out)

Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?

Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?

Who they came to see? Me

Who reppin' like me?

Don't make me get up out of my seat

Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh

[Refrain]

Ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

Uh, huh-huh, uh

Uh, huh-huh, uh

Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who?

Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who?

Oh

I'm hearin' whispers (Oh), —ers

Who let my goons out of that house? Woah, oh (Oh, huh)

Who out there talkin' out their mouth? Woah (Oh, huh)

(Oh) Ooh, ah

[Part II]

[Interlude]

(House, house)

Yeah

(House, house)

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

Make love in the (House)

Stay up late in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out of my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

I grew up in this (House)

I blew up in this (House)

I'm too up in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out of my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

[Bridge]

I will always love you (Ooh, house, house)

But I'll never expect you to love me (Ooh, house, house)

When you don't love yourself (Ooh, house, house)

Let's heal the world (Ooh, house, house)

One beautiful action at a time (Ooh, house, house)

This is real love

Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real)

RENAISSANCE, new revolution

Pick me up even if I fall

Let love heal us all, us all, us all

Don't make me get up out my seat

Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry)

Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry; Ooh, house, house)

Don't make me get up out my seat (I carry)

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) Bitch, I carry

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

Make love in the (House)

Stay up late in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out of my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my house

I grew up in this house

I blew up in this house

I'm too up in this house

Don't give a fuck about my house

Then get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house