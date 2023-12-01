Beyoncé 'MY HOUSE' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

1 December 2023, 14:57

Beyonce 'My House' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
Beyonce 'My House' Lyrics Meaning Revealed. Picture: Parkwood

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Beyonce's new song 'MY HOUSE', which she premiered at Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé has not only premiered her concert tour film for award-winning album 'Renaissance', but dropped a new song at the end too!

Titled 'MY HOUSE', the track spans over four minutes and is comprised of two parts, and echoes the previous Renaissance sound of tracks like 'Move' and 'Alien Superstar'.

So, what are the lyrics to 'MY HOUSE'? Here's the lyrics so you can scream your heart out to Bey's new track.

Blue Ivy joined Beyonce on her Renaissance World Tour this summer.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on her Renaissance World Tour this summer. Picture: Getty

  1. What is Beyoncé’s new song 'MY HOUSE' about?

    Bey's new track is all about having control over her own narrative. This can be seen in her playout of the Renaissance era, including the jaw-dropping tour and the control she has over her music.

    The song's bridge gives love to the drag scene, which heavily inspired the album Renaissance.

    "I'll never expect you to love me, When you don't love yourself," which is reminiscent of Rupaul's "If you don't love yourself how in the hell are you gon' love someone else?"

    Beyoncé's after party look.
    Beyoncé at Renaissance London Premiere. . Picture: Getty Images

  2. What are the lyrics to Beyoncé’s new song 'MY HOUSE'?

    Here are the lyrics to 'MY HOUSE':

    [Part One]

    [Intro]

    Here we go

    [Refrain]

    Ooh, who they came to see? Me

    Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat

    Uh, oh

    Uh, oh

    Who let my goons out that house? Uh, huh, who?

    Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

    Oh, oh

    Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

    Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Uh, uh, who?

    [Verse]

    Me and my thug bae gon' slide tonight (Slide tonight)

    Call the paparazzi, ain't got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow)

    Cash out this pain, call Lorraine (Schwartz)

    Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah)

    I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah)

    I'm grabbin' grain, sippin' sideways on this candy paint (Candy paint; Damn, damn)

    I'm done savin' this money, tonight we gon' ball out (We gon' ball out)

    You can catch me highsidin', drinkin' brown liquor 'til I fall out ('Til fall out)

    Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?

    Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?

    Who they came to see? Me

    Who reppin' like me?

    Don't make me get up out of my seat

    Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh

    [Refrain]

    Ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

    Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

    Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

    Uh, huh-huh, uh

    Uh, huh-huh, uh

    Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who?

    Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who?

    Oh

    I'm hearin' whispers (Oh), —ers

    Who let my goons out of that house? Woah, oh (Oh, huh)

    Who out there talkin' out their mouth? Woah (Oh, huh)

    (Oh) Ooh, ah

    [Part II]

    [Interlude]

    (House, house)

    Yeah

    (House, house)

    [Chorus]

    When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

    Make love in the (House)

    Stay up late in this (House)

    Don't give a fuck about my (House)

    Then get the fuck up out of my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

    I grew up in this (House)

    I blew up in this (House)

    I'm too up in this (House)

    Don't give a fuck about my (House)

    Then get the fuck up out of my (House)

    Get the fuck up out my (House)

    Get the fuck up out my (House)

    Get the fuck up out my (House)

    [Bridge]

    I will always love you (Ooh, house, house)

    But I'll never expect you to love me (Ooh, house, house)

    When you don't love yourself (Ooh, house, house)

    Let's heal the world (Ooh, house, house)

    One beautiful action at a time (Ooh, house, house)

    This is real love

    Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real)

    RENAISSANCE, new revolution

    Pick me up even if I fall

    Let love heal us all, us all, us all

    Don't make me get up out my seat

    Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry)

    Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry; Ooh, house, house)

    Don't make me get up out my seat (I carry)

    (Who they came to see? Me) I carry

    (Who they came to see? Me) I carry

    (Who they came to see? Me) I carry

    (Who they came to see? Me) Bitch, I carry

    [Chorus]

    When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

    Make love in the (House)

    Stay up late in this (House)

    Don't give a fuck about my (House)

    Then get the fuck up out my (House)

    Get the fuck up out of my (House)

    Get the fuck up out my (House)

    Get the fuck up out my (House)

    Get the fuck up out my house

    I grew up in this house

    I blew up in this house

    I'm too up in this house

    Don't give a fuck about my house

    Then get the fuck up out my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

    Get the fuck up out my house

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

All the looks from Beyonce’s Renaissance Premiere in London

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere in London: All the looks from Blue Ivy to Taylor Swift

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla 'Truth or Dare' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Tyla 'Truth or Dare': Behind The Lyrics

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2023: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2023: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Trending

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris spark rumours they're back on as they're 'spotted leaving event together'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris spark rumours they're back on as they're 'spotted leaving event together'
The Game shares emotional speech about daughter Cali as he celebrates 44th birthday

The Game shares emotional speech about daughter Cali as he celebrates 44th birthday

Who is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?

When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?

What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working