Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere in London: All the looks from Blue Ivy to Taylor Swift

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Here's all the looks from Beyoncé's Renaissance tour at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyoncé celebrated the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Leicester Square, London last night, and it's safe to say it was an event not to be missed.

From Bey's jaw-dropping looks, to friend and fellow musician Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance, the premiere was 10, 10s across the board.

Here are all the dazzling looks at Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London - from the likes of Taylor Swift & Blake Lively, to Bey's daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce with Blue Ivy behind her. Picture: Getty