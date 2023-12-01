Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere in London: All the looks from Blue Ivy to Taylor Swift

Here's all the looks from Beyoncé's Renaissance tour at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London.

Beyoncé celebrated the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Leicester Square, London last night, and it's safe to say it was an event not to be missed.

From Bey's jaw-dropping looks, to friend and fellow musician Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance, the premiere was 10, 10s across the board.

Here are all the dazzling looks at Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London - from the likes of Taylor Swift & Blake Lively, to Bey's daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce with Blue Ivy behind her.
Beyonce with Blue Ivy behind her. Picture: Getty

  1. Beyoncé

    Beyoncé's after party look.
    Beyoncé's after party look. Picture: Getty Images

    Beyoncé stunned in two separate looks for the premiere of Renaissance's concert film in London.

    The first was a fitted black blazer dress, accompanied by her stylish daughter Blue Ivy, 11.

    The second was another black look with a huge silver and sapphire brooch which covered her body.

  2. Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift appeared at the premiere.
    Taylor Swift appeared at the premiere. Picture: Getty Images

    Surprise guest Taylor Swift made an appearance at the premiere in a Balmain silver dress, which looked every inch the Renaissance dress code.

    Beyoncé made a guest appearance at Taylor's Era's Tour premiere back in October, and it seems fair she has returned the favour.

  3. Blake Lively

    Blake Lively wore a black number with blue accesories.
    Blake Lively wore a black number with blue accesories. Picture: Getty Images

    Taylor Swift's pal and actor Blake Lively looked sensational at the premiere in London.

    She looked opulent in a black minidress, which complemented her blonde curly locks.

  4. Mabel

    Mabel stunned at the Renaissance premiere.
    Mabel stunned at the Renaissance premiere. Picture: Getty Images

  5. Leomie Anderson

    Leomie Anderson dazzled at the premiere.
    Leomie Anderson dazzled at the premiere. Picture: Getty Images

  6. Sabrina Elba

    "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" - London Premiere
    "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" - London Premiere. Picture: Getty

    Sabrina Elba wore a black caped dress to the premiere, alongside a v-neck catsuit.

  7. FLO

    FLO members Renee, Jorja and Stella looked dazzling as they attended the premiere in London last night.

    The trio all went for contrasting looks, with Renee and Jorja wearing similar fur shoes.

    FLO wore a trio of contrasting looks.
    FLO wore a trio of contrasting looks. Picture: Getty Images

