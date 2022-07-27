All of the best memes about Beyoncé's new album Renaissance

27 July 2022, 16:58

New Beyoncé tunes means new Beyoncé memes!

The wait is almost over Beyhive, as Beyoncé is releasing her first solo project in 5 years, titled 'Renaissance' on Friday (July 29).

She is referring to her album drop as 'Act 1', so it is likely that we will get more than the 16-track album in the coming months.

Of course all of this new Beyoncé content means that the world is going crazy for Queen B, which means many memes have been made documenting the Beyhive coping with the news of the release.

The run-up to the release

1. Beyoncé new album on Friday? Never heard of her.

2. Friday is for Beyoncé and Beyoncé only.

3. How has the time come to listen to 15 new Beyoncé tracks?

4. We are going to be well and truly FED.

5. Who knows what it's going to sound like?

6. With a list of samples and songwriters as great as it is, Renaissance is going to be incred.

7. It's Beyoncé's world and we are just living in it.

8. Bey we are waiting!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Beyonce News

Beyonce's alleged list of songwriters on Renaissance has leaked

Beyoncé has released the list of songwriters for her upcoming album 'Renaissance'
Beyonce new album 'Renaissance' 2022

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more
Beyonce 'Renaissance' album cover explained: meaning, inspiration and more

Beyonce 'Renaissance' album cover explained: meaning, inspiration and more
Drake and Beyonce comparison memes

People are comparing Beyoncé and Drake's new music and the memes are hilarious

Drake

Drake and Beyoncé are bringing back 'oontz oontz' music

What does 'oontz oontz' mean? And how are Drake and Beyoncé involved?

More News

Kendrick Lamar responds to viral video of security guard crying at his concert

Kendrick Lamar responds to viral video of security guard crying at his concert

Kendrick Lamar

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi reveal unique name for their baby boy

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi reveal unique name for their baby boy
Drake breaks silence after 14-minute private jet flight sparks criticism

Drake breaks silence after 14-minute private jet flight sparks criticism

Drake

All the clues that Kylie Jenner is pregnant

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? All the clues towards baby number 3

Kylie Jenner