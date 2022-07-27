All of the best memes about Beyoncé's new album Renaissance

New Beyoncé tunes means new Beyoncé memes!

The wait is almost over Beyhive, as Beyoncé is releasing her first solo project in 5 years, titled 'Renaissance' on Friday (July 29).

She is referring to her album drop as 'Act 1', so it is likely that we will get more than the 16-track album in the coming months.

Of course all of this new Beyoncé content means that the world is going crazy for Queen B, which means many memes have been made documenting the Beyhive coping with the news of the release.

The run-up to the release

1. Beyoncé new album on Friday? Never heard of her.

2. Friday is for Beyoncé and Beyoncé only.

I want to apologize to everyone for the person I’ll become on July 29th #RENAISSANCE #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/5yWXXG7PNy — Beyoncé (@curlymutation01) July 27, 2022

3. How has the time come to listen to 15 new Beyoncé tracks?

- every time I think about the 15 new @Beyonce songs that are DAYS away. pic.twitter.com/2WnFPW6CQ6 — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) July 26, 2022

4. We are going to be well and truly FED.

15 new Beyoncé songs in exactly 60 hours pic.twitter.com/CQR7XHoDVk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) July 26, 2022

5. Who knows what it's going to sound like?

Beyoncé leaving the studio after recording ALIEN SUPERSTAR pic.twitter.com/MJCxcbQv0l — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) July 25, 2022

6. With a list of samples and songwriters as great as it is, Renaissance is going to be incred.

my review of beyonce’s album that I haven’t heard yet pic.twitter.com/XJsFpF5vqi — gal gator (@mrunitedface) July 27, 2022

7. It's Beyoncé's world and we are just living in it.

beyoncé was so done with some of y’all disrespecting her like that, that she will open this album with ‘i’m that girl’ and y’all should be scared. pic.twitter.com/k2bZJdAChk — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED (@beyonceparkwood) July 20, 2022

8. Bey we are waiting!