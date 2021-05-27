Beyoncé fans go wild after Destiny's Child group chat audio reveals she's "cooking some music"

The beyhive are excited to hear the iconic star confirming she is making new music.

Beyoncé fans have flooded the social media timeline with excitement after the star revealed she's making new music.

Destiny's Child member, Michelle Williams gave fans a little insight on what goes down in her group chat with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

The 41-year-old star shared audio clips of their group chat, while promoting her new book Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.

In one clip, after Rowland revealed she was making a soup, Beyoncé said dropped a bomb.

The "Sorry" singer revealed that she is currently making new music. “I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly” Bey said in the audio clip.

In another audio clip, Rowland and Bey revealed that they were proud of Michelle for writing her new book.

Beyoncé can be heard saying “You are so inspirational for both of us and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world sees your impact and wisdom and your beautiful advice and your discernment. We’re just so proud of you" in the audio clip.

Williams also mentioned how she wasn’t always truthful about how she was feeling during her time performing with Bey and Kelly.

“I’ve been open about a lot of things, but I never was really truthful about how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe – my safe sisters – sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently. You can just say, ‘y’all, I’ve been sad a little too long.'”

Destiny's Child reunited on stage to perform during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival . Picture: Getty

Beyoncé fans couldn't help but hone in on the fact she revealed she is making new music, leading many to hashtag #beyonceiscoming.

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter, with many fans re-sharing the audio clip.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "BEYONCÉ JUST CONFIRMED SHES MAKING MUSIC EVERYONE WAKE UP".

Another fan wrote: "Beyoncé really working on new music...omg this woman won’t rest, love that for us".

See other fans tweets below.

BEYONCE IS WORKING ON NEW MUSIC TOO?@ pic.twitter.com/idOTUHOSiG — christian⁷🧈 (@delgado709) May 27, 2021

Beyoncé girllll I’m ready for the new music 😆 — Morgan (@morganolivia__) May 27, 2021

My god, when is the last time Beyoncé confirmed new music ahead of its release? — Puerto rican pfizer papi (@kxngjewels) May 27, 2021