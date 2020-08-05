Michelle Williams claps back at awkward question about Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’

Michelle Williams claps back at awkward question about Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’. Picture: Getty

Singer Michelle Williams has responded to a fan questioning her absence in Beyoncé's film 'Black Is King'.

By Tiana Williams

Michelle Williams has responded to a fan who questioned her absence in the visuals for Beyoncé's new Disney film 'Black Is King'.

Beyoncé recently released her visual album which was inspired by African culture and created by African people. The concept and use of African culture has been highly praised, yet, has also received strong criticism.

While Bey paid tribute to iconic black figures such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, and her Destiny's Child groupmate Kelly Rowland, fans noticed Michelle was missing from the production.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared a image thread of her favourite parts from Black is King.

The 41-year-old singer captioned the post "When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhh just post ‘em all!!", she wrote on Instagram.

A fan then chimed in and asked her where she was in the photos, where Michelle offered a swift clap back.

When a fan asked "Where you at in the film tho???", Michelle responded "I’m in the upper right corner minding my business!".

Michelle's response did not address her absence, but it was a sassy clap back.

Although Michelle was not seen in the production, Bey and Michelle have declared their love for each other on countless occasions.

Back in 2017, Michelle Williams revealed she was suicidal while she was in the popular girl group 'Destiny's Child'.

The singer had revealed she battled with depression for years, which began when she was a teenager.

Michelle Williams (pictured left) has admitted she was suicidal while she was in 'Destiny's Child'. Picture: Getty

Williams revealed that she struggled so much that she just "wanted out" of the group.

"For years, I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression" she said.

The singer also added that she did not realise that she suffered with depression until she was in her thirties.

