Beyoncé fans react to her meeting Selena in Netflix series about late singer

6 May 2021, 17:06 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 17:11

Beyoncé and Selena fans are in a frenzy after discovering the two Texas icons once met.

Beyoncé fans have gone wild after learning that she met fellow Texas icon, the late singer Selena.

Did Jay-Z and Beyoncé buy DMX's masters?

This week, Netflix unveiled the second season of its Selena series, which depicts the life of legendary musician Selena Quintanilla.

In a new episode, it dramatises the moment one of Selena met one of her biggest fans, who happened to be Beyoncé.

The sixth episode, titled "Lo más bello" (which means "the most beautiful" in Spanish), features a scene in which a young Beyoncé, her sister Solange and their mother Tina are leaving The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas.

Selena Quintanilla was an American singer, songwriter, spokesperson, businesswoman, model, actress, and fashion designer.
Selena Quintanilla was an American singer, songwriter, spokesperson, businesswoman, model, actress, and fashion designer. Picture: Getty

In the episode, Beyoncé spots Selena with her sister Suzette and mother Marcella. Young Beyoncé eventually built up the courage to say hello to the star.

The actress portraying Selena says to young Beyoncé: "Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever wanna be famous, too" in the episode.

While the episode has been criticised for potentially over dramatising the moment and not making it authentic, shot in the Galleria, the basis of the story is correct.

In an old interview with MTV Tr3s, Beyoncé talked about how she felt when she ran into Selena.

Beyoncé revealed that she was shy to say hello to Selena when she bumped into her at The Galleria mall in Houston
Beyoncé revealed that she was shy to say hello to Selena when she bumped into her at The Galleria mall in Houston. Picture: Getty

"I did actually meet Selena in The Galleria mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said, 'Hello' and kept it moving," she said at the time.

Beyoncé continued: "Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation."

"I think she is a legend and I admire her. And she was so talented, so I'm very happy that even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still so excited that I got that opportunity." Bey added.

In an interview with ET, Christian Serratos, who plays Selena, revealed that she was excited about the scene. She said "I thought it was so cool, I thought it was so cute".

"And I thought, 'You know, that's what this story is about, is inspiration, and inspiring young people to follow their dreams, whatever those dreams are.'"

Added Serratos: "I always make jokes ... is this going to be my connection to meeting Beyoncé?"

Fans have reacted to the encounter on social media. Take a look below.

