3 February 2025, 14:58

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour 2025: Venue seating plans including Tottenham Stadium. Picture: Parkwood

By Anna Suffolk

Here are the seating plans for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour, which will take place at the likes of Tottenham Stadium in London and across the world.

Beyoncé has announced a new stadium tour for 2025 to support her Grammy Award nominated album Cowboy Carter, and fans are eager to find out where the best seats and seating plans will be.

Pre-sales for the Cowboy Carter have been announced, with a whopping four dates at London's Tottenham Stadium in June 2025.

So what is the seating plan for Beyonce at Tottenham Stadium as part of her Cowboy Carter tour? Here's everything you need to know.

Beyonce has announced the Cowboy Carter tour!
Beyonce has announced the Cowboy Carter tour! Picture: Parkwood

Is there a seating chart for Beyonce at Tottenham Stadium?

Fans have found a seating plan for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour, and Ticketmaster has also shared the stage set up of Tottenham Stadium for her four dates in June.

Bey's stadium set up has the normal tiered seating, and has two special pits and one VIP pit close to the singer.

There is Club Ho-Down inside of the stage, and Sweet Honey Pit West and East.

What are the dates for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour in the UK?

Beyonce has announced four shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 5th, 7th, 10th and 12th, the very same venue she performed at in 2023 as part of Renaissance.

Bey has just won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter at this years Grammy Awards, and we can't wait to see it!

We can't wait for Bey's new tour!
We can't wait for Bey's new tour! Picture: Parkwood

