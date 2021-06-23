Here's why Beyoncé fans are upset with Trick Daddy

What did Trick Daddy say about Beyonce?

Trick Daddy revealed his unpopular opinion of Beyoncé's musical talent.

In a viral recording of a Clubhouse chat, the Southern rapper can be heard stating his distaste for the 28-time Grammy-winning superstar's talent.

Trick Daddy reiceves backlash after saying Beyoncé can't sing. Picture: Getty

"Beyoncé f*** with her because she see money. Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin'. Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf***in' self. Beyoncé can’t sang!" he's heard arguing.

The 'Let's Go' rapper also claimed his godmother is the one who gave the singer-songwriter vocal lessons throughout her career.

He later took aim at Bey's husband, Jay-Z – who is a 23-time Grammy-winning artist.

Trick Daddy revealed that he doesn't believe Jay-Z should be crowned a the best rapper alive.

Trick Daddy gives controversial views on Jay-Z and Beyonce's artistry. Picture: Getty

"I’mma say my unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?" he added.

The rapper also claimed that he got the title by default as New York needed a new hero after Biggie died in 1997.

Trick Daddy doubles down on his previous comments

On Tuesday, Trick appeared on 99Jamz Miami, to reaffirm his stance.

"What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that Jay-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap, which is my opinion. And opinions like buttholes: Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo," he declared.

He further explained:"That’s my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion."