Here's why Beyoncé fans are upset with Trick Daddy
23 June 2021, 17:35
Trick Daddy has been slammed by the Beyhive after making a controversial comment about Beyoncé.
Beyoncé fans have been going in on Trick Daddy since he said his controversial comments about the iconic singer.
They Beyhive have even gone as far to leave bad reviews on the Miami rapper's restaurant. But, what did Trick Daddy say?
What did Trick Daddy say about Beyonce?
Trick Daddy revealed his unpopular opinion of Beyoncé's musical talent.
In a viral recording of a Clubhouse chat, the Southern rapper can be heard stating his distaste for the 28-time Grammy-winning superstar's talent.
"Beyoncé f*** with her because she see money. Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin'. Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf***in' self. Beyoncé can’t sang!" he's heard arguing.
The 'Let's Go' rapper also claimed his godmother is the one who gave the singer-songwriter vocal lessons throughout her career.
He later took aim at Bey's husband, Jay-Z – who is a 23-time Grammy-winning artist.
Trick Daddy revealed that he doesn't believe Jay-Z should be crowned a the best rapper alive.
"I’mma say my unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?" he added.
The rapper also claimed that he got the title by default as New York needed a new hero after Biggie died in 1997.
Trick Daddy doubles down on his previous comments
On Tuesday, Trick appeared on 99Jamz Miami, to reaffirm his stance.
"What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that Jay-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap, which is my opinion. And opinions like buttholes: Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo," he declared.
He further explained:"That’s my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion."
How did the Beyhive react to Trick Daddy's comments?
The Beyhive have come together to leave bad review on Trick Daddy's restaurant that he owns in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The restaurant, called Sunday's Eatery, Some Beyonce fans have hit back by slamming Trick Daddy’s restaurant with bad reviews on Google.
One fan wrote: “Terrible experience. Absolutely disgusting. The lemonade was amazing tho,” one person wrote before adding a lemon and bee emoji, likely being apart of Beyhive.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Trick Daddy’s restaurant had 2.2 stars due to the negative reviews.
