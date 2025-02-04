Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Presale Explained: Beyhive, Mastercard & How to get Tickets

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Presale Explained: Beyhive, Mastercard & How to get Tickets. Picture: Getty / Parkwood

By Anna Suffolk

Beyonce has announced her Cowboy Carter tour and here's exactly how to get tickets from one of her presales, including artist, Mastercard and Beyhive.

Beyonce has announced her Cowboy Carter tour and is set to perform in stadiums this year across the US, Europe and the UK.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer is heading out to tour her Grammy Award winning album 'Cowboy Carter', and has released details on presale and tickets.

Here's all the details on presale for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour - including presale codes, how to sign up and what types of presale are available.

Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for "COWBOY CARTER" with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

How to sign up to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter presale:

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour has lots of different ways you can sign up for presale.

These are BeyHive, Artist, Mastercard (UK), Citi and Verizon Presales (US) ahead of general tickets going on sale.

General sale starts Friday, February 14 at 12 PM Local on Beyoncé.com

We can't wait for Bey's new tour! Picture: Parkwood

BeyHive Presale Information:

BeyHive presale will be the first available way to get tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour.

The BeyHive presale begins February 11 at 12pm through February 12 at 11am local.

Current Beyonce.com subscribers will receive BeyHive presale details via email before the 11th if they had signed up before the announcement of the tour.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm. Picture: Getty

Artist Presale Information:

If you hadn't signed up to Beyonce's fan club emails before the announcement, then you can sign up to her Artist presale.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through February 6 at 8AM ET at livemu.sc/beyonce for U.S. + UK shows and livemu.sc/beyonceparis2025 for the Paris shows.

The Artist Presale will begin February 13 at 12pm through February 13 at 10pm local.

Beyonce at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Mastercard Presale information:

Mastercard are doing a presale with preferred Beyonce tickets for those customers in the UK and France.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in London & Paris. Mastercard Presale starts February 12 at 12pm local time and ends February 13 at 11am local time.

More information can be found here.

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Kansas City. Picture: Getty

When are the UK Dates to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour?

Beyonce is doing four UK dates, all at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.