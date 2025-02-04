Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Presale Explained: Beyhive, Mastercard & How to get Tickets
4 February 2025, 12:04
Beyonce has announced her Cowboy Carter tour and here's exactly how to get tickets from one of her presales, including artist, Mastercard and Beyhive.
Listen to this article
Beyonce has announced her Cowboy Carter tour and is set to perform in stadiums this year across the US, Europe and the UK.
The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer is heading out to tour her Grammy Award winning album 'Cowboy Carter', and has released details on presale and tickets.
- How many Grammy Awards has Beyonce won?
- Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed
- How old was Jay-Z when he met Beyonce and how long have they been together?
Here's all the details on presale for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour - including presale codes, how to sign up and what types of presale are available.
How to sign up to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter presale:
Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour has lots of different ways you can sign up for presale.
These are BeyHive, Artist, Mastercard (UK), Citi and Verizon Presales (US) ahead of general tickets going on sale.
General sale starts Friday, February 14 at 12 PM Local on Beyoncé.com
BeyHive Presale Information:
BeyHive presale will be the first available way to get tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour.
The BeyHive presale begins February 11 at 12pm through February 12 at 11am local.
Current Beyonce.com subscribers will receive BeyHive presale details via email before the 11th if they had signed up before the announcement of the tour.
Artist Presale Information:
If you hadn't signed up to Beyonce's fan club emails before the announcement, then you can sign up to her Artist presale.
Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through February 6 at 8AM ET at livemu.sc/beyonce for U.S. + UK shows and livemu.sc/beyonceparis2025 for the Paris shows.
The Artist Presale will begin February 13 at 12pm through February 13 at 10pm local.
Mastercard Presale information:
Mastercard are doing a presale with preferred Beyonce tickets for those customers in the UK and France.
Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in London & Paris. Mastercard Presale starts February 12 at 12pm local time and ends February 13 at 11am local time.
More information can be found here.
When are the UK Dates to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour?
Beyonce is doing four UK dates, all at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium