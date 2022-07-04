Burna Boy new album 'Love, Damini': release date, title, features & more

4 July 2022, 15:25

Burna Boy is dropping his new album extremely soon!

Burna Boy has announced the release of his new album, 'Love, Damini', along with the 19-song tracklist on Twitter.

Last week, Burna pushed back his album release a week to July 9th, which means it will be released this Friday.

Burna Boy performing at Glastonbury this year
Burna Boy performing at Glastonbury this year. Picture: Getty Images

The artist has already dropped two singles leading up to the album, called 'Kilometre' and 'Last, Last'.

Burna Boy confirms split from Stefflon Don after three years of dating

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwaa Oguluu, tweeted the track list for Love, Damini on what appears to be the back cover of the album artwork.

Among the features are J Hus, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Kehlani.

The title track from the album will feature Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and they will also feature on the first track called 'Glory'.

His last album, Twice as Tall, took home the Grammy award for Best Global Music Album in 2021, and looking at the potential of the already-released songs and musical features, it might follow suit.

