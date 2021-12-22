Burna Boy confirms split from Stefflon Don after three years of dating

22 December 2021, 17:04 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 17:06

After dating for three years, Burna Boy took to his Instagram to confirm he is no longer dating Stefflon Don saying "Odogwu nor get wife"

Burna Boy is officially single. Taking to his Instagram story to tell the world "And FYI, Odogwu nor get wife", it appears the afrobeats king has broken up with his rapper girlfriend of three years Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy accused of cheating on girlfriend Stefflon Don

The pair, who started dating early 2019 have had a rocky relationship, with their being several claims of infidelity.

Burna Boy confirms he has no wife on his Instagram story
Burna Boy confirms he has no wife on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

It seemed that his now ex Stefflon Don didn't take to kindly to his words and responded on Twitter saying:

"No matter how much love, Loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers".

Least year, a woman named Jo Pearl took to social media to let people know what has been going on between her and Burna Boy claiming he slid into her Instagram DM's about two years ago.

Pearl claimed it took her two weeks to respond to Burna, as she was reluctant. However, she was convinced by her friends, and eventually replied.

The pair allegedly first met in the United Kingdom for Burna Boy's pop-up show.In the video, Pearl said "I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet," she said during the video.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don at the BET Awards 2019
Burna Boy and Stefflon Don at the BET Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

The last time Burna and Steff were seen together was at her 30th birthday earlier this year as they partied together on holiday in Ghana.

