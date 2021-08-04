Burna Boy Twice As Tall UK tour: tickets, dates, location & more

4 August 2021, 11:20 | Updated: 4 August 2021, 11:39

Burna Boy is heading to London's O2 Arena!
Burna Boy is heading to London's O2 Arena!

Burna Boy is bringing his biggest hits to London's O2 Arena!

Burna Boy fans, listen up - The African Giant is bringing his biggest hits to London's O2 Arena this summer.

Fresh from his Grammy win for Best International Artist, Burna Boy is the third artist to be announced for The O2 Welcome Back Show series.

The Afrofusion star is heading to the capital for his first ever headline show at the O2 Arena on Friday 27th August 2021.

Burna Boy is bringing his biggest hits to London's O2 Arena!
Burna Boy is bringing his biggest hits to London's O2 Arena!

"I’m thankful for the love and support, we go again," says Burna Boy ahead of the hotly-anticipated show.

The best-selling musician dropped his fifth studio album Twice As Tall in the summer of 2020, which boasted hit singles including 'Real Life' featuring Stormzy, 'Wonderful', and 'Monsters You Made'. The album went on to win Best Global Music Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The show will be the first event in the Welcome Back Show series. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

