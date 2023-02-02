Beyoncé's expected earnings from her Renaissance World Tour revealed

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour was announced yesterday, and the singer is expected to make bank from her shows.

Beyoncé has finally announced the long-awaited Renaissance World Tour, and the singer is expected to make a whopping amount of money from her tour.

She is finally performing her seminal album Renaissance live this summer with dates so far confirmed for Europe and North America.

The singer's last solo tour, the Formation World Tour, grossed $289 million dollars from a mere 49 shows.

Bey made a stunning comeback last month in Dubai. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé's tour kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm, and finishes in New Orleans on 27 September.

Now, a source has told this publication that Bey is expected to earn an epic "north of $500million (£406million)" for her summer tour.

Bey's most recent tour, 2018's On The Run II with husband Jay-Z, grossed $276 million, which means she expected to earn almost double for her upcoming run of shows.

Beyoncé is looking to make a whopping $500 million from her 2023 tour. . Picture: Getty

The source also added that the singer is "is working closely with Ay Hollywood on choreography and has spent the last year producing the live arrangements for the show."

The company has worked on choreography with Bey in the past, as well as a string of A-listers including Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara, so the tour is going to be a blast.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next week, and it is looking to be a fight to get the chance to see Queen B live.