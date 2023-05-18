Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia is interning for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

The daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant is working on Beyoncé’s tour!

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late Kobe Bryant, is seemingly interning for Beyoncé over the summer on her Renaissance World Tour.

The 20-year-old currently attends the University of Southern California, and was spotted on a programme from the Renaissance World Tour credited as an intern.

Social media went wild after they found out the news in a now-viral tweet that lists her in the credits for Parkwood Entertainment.

Natalia Bryant attended 'Club Renaissance' in December 2022. Picture: Instagram

"Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer?" a viral tweet reads with an attached screenshot of the tour website.

One fan wrote: "Unabashedly love this nepotism sawry," as another quipped: "Here for it."

This isn't the first time that Natalia has worked with the singer, having modelled in 2021 for her Ivy Park range, and has been photographed numerous times with Beyoncé.

Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer? 🥲😭 pic.twitter.com/I8DbznmMd2 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) May 17, 2023

Natalia even gave a birthday shoutout to Beyoncé, and referred to her as "Auntie BB".

Beyoncé even once sent Bryant flowers for her birthday alongside an accompanied note which read: "Natalia, Happy Birthday! I hope you have a beautiful day!"

We are so here for this collaboration!