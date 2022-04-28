A$AP Rocky accused of 'secretly messaging British mother' behind Rihanna's back

Jilly O'Donnell alleges that the rapper slid in her DM's, claiming that she offered to fly to Ukraine to meet up with her behind Rihanna's back

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found themselves in another 'cheating' scandal after Jilly O'Donnell told The Sun that she and Rocky had been secretly messaging each other for months.

O'Donnell claims that someone who appeared to be A$AP Rocky started messaging her with flirty text messages, after he reached out to her on social media. The alleges that the two started talking back in December 2021 until last month.

In the alleged leaked messages, the Harlem rapper wrote "I'm down, would you be down to meet me in Ukraine? If I sort it out I could arrange for u to be there when I get there".

O'Donnell insisted that the pandemic travel restrictions 'prevented her from flying as the UK continued to feel repercussions of the coronavirus'.

She claims she responded saying "I can’t get to Ukraine haha, I can’t even afford Xmas after lockdown last year. Plus the Prime Minister is a fat useless b*****d so no one is allowed anywhere. You should come here. Ukraine sounds freezing".

He allegedly replied saying "What you guys can't travel anywhere???? That sucks. I just got here. Freezing my f*****g balls off. The gym here is beautiful though", later adding "Man, I got so fat in the past week. Wish we could have worked out".

According to O'Donnell, Rocky messaged her over three messages in the space of ten hours, without her responding. She also claims that she had no idea who he was saying:

"I saw there was a blue tick on his name on Instagram so I asked my daughters. They told me it's Rihanna's boyfriend and thought it was hilarious".

She continued "I was having a laugh with my kids saying "your mum might be 45 but she's still got it." We've all been in stitches about it".

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Rocky is currently expecting his first child with singer Rihanna, after the two announced they were expecting back in January.

The singer confirm any speculations of her pregnancy on Instagram, uploading a snap of her bump with the caption "how the gang pulled up to black history month." The two have been dating since May 2021.

Last week, he was arrested at LAX airport for an alleged shooting that took place on November 6; later being released on a $550,000 (£421,000) bail bond.

He was reportedly greeted by police at the airport after returning from Barbados, where he had been vacationing with a heavily pregnant Rihanna.