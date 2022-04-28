A$AP Rocky accused of 'secretly messaging British mother' behind Rihanna's back

28 April 2022, 12:15

Jilly O'Donnell alleges that the rapper slid in her DM's, claiming that she offered to fly to Ukraine to meet up with her behind Rihanna's back

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found themselves in another 'cheating' scandal after Jilly O'Donnell told The Sun that she and Rocky had been secretly messaging each other for months.

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline

O'Donnell claims that someone who appeared to be A$AP Rocky started messaging her with flirty text messages, after he reached out to her on social media. The alleges that the two started talking back in December 2021 until last month.

Jilly O'Donnell on her Instagram
Jilly O'Donnell on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the alleged leaked messages, the Harlem rapper wrote "I'm down, would you be down to meet me in Ukraine? If I sort it out I could arrange for u to be there when I get there".

O'Donnell insisted that the pandemic travel restrictions 'prevented her from flying as the UK continued to feel repercussions of the coronavirus'.

Jilly O'Donnell on her Instagram
Jilly O'Donnell on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She claims she responded saying "I can’t get to Ukraine haha, I can’t even afford Xmas after lockdown last year. Plus the Prime Minister is a fat useless b*****d so no one is allowed anywhere. You should come here. Ukraine sounds freezing".

He allegedly replied saying "What you guys can't travel anywhere???? That sucks. I just got here. Freezing my f*****g balls off. The gym here is beautiful though", later adding "Man, I got so fat in the past week. Wish we could have worked out".

Jilly O'Donnell on her Instagram
Jilly O'Donnell on her Instagram. Picture: Twitter

According to O'Donnell, Rocky messaged her over three messages in the space of ten hours, without her responding. She also claims that she had no idea who he was saying:

"I saw there was a blue tick on his name on Instagram so I asked my daughters. They told me it's Rihanna's boyfriend and thought it was hilarious".

She continued "I was having a laugh with my kids saying "your mum might be 45 but she's still got it." We've all been in stitches about it".

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Rocky is currently expecting his first child with singer Rihanna, after the two announced they were expecting back in January.

The singer confirm any speculations of her pregnancy on Instagram, uploading a snap of her bump with the caption "how the gang pulled up to black history month." The two have been dating since May 2021.

Last week, he was arrested at LAX airport for an alleged shooting that took place on November 6; later being released on a $550,000 (£421,000) bail bond.

He was reportedly greeted by police at the airport after returning from Barbados, where he had been vacationing with a heavily pregnant Rihanna.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far

Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far
Future 'I Never Liked You' new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Future 'I Never Liked You' new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more
Inside Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez' relationship.

Inside Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez' relationship

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion shooting: Everything we know so far

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion shooting case: Everything we know so far

Trending

Kim Kardashian explains why she edited Stormi out of her Disneyland photos

Kim Kardashian explains why she edited Stormi out of her Disneyland photos
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: Lizzo vs Saweetie Food Battle, Cypress Hill vs Onyx & more
Kim Kardashian breaks down after Kanye gets her ‘unreleased sex tape’ with Ray J

Kim Kardashian breaks down after Kanye gets her ‘unreleased sex tape’ with Ray J
Kourtney Kardashian cut Scott Disick joke about 'dating young girls' from Kim's SNL stint

Kourtney Kardashian cut Scott Disick joke about 'dating young girls' from Kim's SNL stint
Megan Fox admits she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood

Megan Fox admits she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music