Rihanna posts first video of baby boy with A$AP Rocky in debut TikTok

17 December 2022, 15:20 | Updated: 17 December 2022, 15:40

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child back in May - and he is ADORABLE.

Rihanna has shared the long-awaited first ever glimpse of her baby boy!

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name

The Fenty Beauty founder posted a video of her son with A$AP Rocky in her first ever TikTok, showing the little one smiling and giggling in the backseat of a car.

Rihanna, who gave birth in May this year, can be heard coo-ing behind the camera as her little boy beams at her.

While the couple are yet to reveal the name of the baby, fans have slowly been collecting cryptic hints and clues.

In October, Rihanna stepped out wearing a sparkling 'D' pendant necklace, leaving many convinced that her son's name starts with that letter.

Others have theorised that the couple may have chosen a name beginning with 'R', as Rihanna's first name is actually Robyn and Rocky's real name is Rakim.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son in May 2022. (Pictured here in October 2022.)
Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son in May 2022. (Pictured here in October 2022.). Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, Rihanna gushed over her little one, saying, "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest."

Reflecting on motherhood being 'the best feeling', Rih said she's experienced 'the most love' she's ever known, adding, "I can't describe it. It's new. It's fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."

