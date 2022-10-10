Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Riri has been dropping hints over the name of her baby boy, who she is yet to officially announce the name of.

Rihanna may have just hinted at the name of her baby boy with boyfriend ASAP Rocky after eagle-eyed fans spotted a clue in her outfit.

The 'Anti' singer welcomed her first child, a son, back in May, but has yet not revealed the name of her son or a full picture of him either.

This has of course led fans to speculate on the name of the little bundle of joy, who is now five-months-old.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen out and about recently.

Many people have theorised a potential 'R' name seeing as her first name is Robyn and ASAP Rocky's real name is Rakim.

However, fans have spotted a new clue in the outfit of Riri as she exited the studio after possibly recording new tunes ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna wore a necklace with the letter 'D' whilst she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

The singer has no affiliation with the letter 'D', leaving fans to guess if the necklace was a clue to the name of her child.

Perhaps the letter 'D' has replaced fan's inkling that the baby would be named after his mum and dad.

Fans have been waiting for new music and content since 2016 so this new sighting is thrilling for fans and us too!