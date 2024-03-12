Muni Long reveals how long it took to write Rihanna’s ‘California King Bed’ and which singer it almost went to

By Anna Suffolk

The 'Made For Me' singer has revealed she wrote Rihanna's 'California King Bed' in a VERY short amount of time.

Muni Long, singer of viral track 'Made For Me', has opened up about her past songwriting credits, including revealing how long it took to write Rihanna's song 'California King Bed' and which artist was originally meant to sing it.

The singer, whose real name is Priscella Renea, spoke to Complex about her history making R&B music, from writing hit singles to now releasing them under her name.

Early on in her career, Muni Long wrote Rihanna's smash hit 'California King Bed with Jermaine Jackson, and has since opened up about how it came to be.

Muni Long revealed that she wrote Rihanna's hit in just 10 minutes. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Complex, Muni Long revealed that 'California King Bed' was written in only 10 minutes.

"I wrote the song in like 10 minutes. I was like, “Turn it up, let me get this done real quick," she said, noting that she came up with the title after looking for furniture after she moved to LA.

Rihanna wasn't the first person the song was meant to go to, with the track being written for Kelly Clarkson in mind.

Muni Long wrote RiRis 2010 hit 'California King Bed'. Picture: Getty

"What that did for the trajectory of my career as a creative was massive. After that, I did work with her in the studio many times, but that was my first entry point into my journey with Rih," revealed Muni Long.

Muni even teased that she would love to collaborate with fellow R&B singers SZA, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko. Kehlani and Victoria Monét.

On her 2024, Muni says "We got the album coming in 2024", as well as some live tour dates and new visuals.