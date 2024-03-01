Here’s how much Rihanna is making from performing at Mukesh Ambani’s private India wedding

1 March 2024, 10:57

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky star in new short film for Fenty Beauty

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna is set to perform for an exclusive wedding in India, and here's the staggering amount she is being paid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna is set to perform for the first time since last year's Super Bowl, and flew to India's Gujarat state to take the stage for the wedding between Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The singer is set to perform on 1st March 2024, with fans hearing her rehearsals before she takes the stage.

So, how much is Rihanna getting paid at the pre-wedding gala between the world's 10th richest man's son and his soon-to-be wife? Here's the staggering amount.

Rihanna hasn't performed since 2023's Super Bowl.
Rihanna hasn't performed since 2023's Super Bowl. Picture: Alamy

  1. How much is Rihanna being paid for Anant Ambani's wedding?

    Rihanna is being paid a hefty amount for this private performance at the Ambani wedding.

    According to MailOnline, Rihanna will be paid £5 million ($8-9 million) for her set that will include hits 'Diamonds' and 'We Found Love'.

    This is not the first time a huge musician has performed for an Ambani wedding - in 2018, Beyoncé sung at Ambani's daughter's wedding.

    Rihanna spoke about her two kids and plans to have a third
    Rihanna is being paid multi-millions for her performance. . Picture: Getty

  2. Who is Anant Ambani and how much will his wedding cost?

    Anant Ambani is the 28-year-old son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

    According to Forbes, Mukesh is worth a staggering $116 billion, and is reportedly the 10th richest person in the world.

    Anant's wedding to Radhika Merchant isn't until July 2024, however they are hosting a lavish three-day event in Jamnagar city, India.

    Anant Ambani (R) son of Indian businessman Mukesh Dhirubhai Amani, and his wife Radhika Merchant
    Anant Ambani (R) son of Indian businessman Mukesh Dhirubhai Amani, and his wife Radhika Merchant. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024: What time & channel it’s on

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024: What time & channel it’s on

When does Celebrity Big Brother start? Date and time revealed

When does Celebrity Big Brother start? Date and time revealed

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie claps back at people claiming she’s ‘not ready’ to have a baby

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie claps back at people claiming she’s ‘not ready’ to have a baby

Inside the full Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Inside the full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up

Trending

Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

Jeremy O. Harris on bringing ‘Slave Play’ to London, DMs from Rihanna & the latest on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Jeremy O. Harris on bringing ‘Slave Play’ to London, DMs from Rihanna & the latest on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3
Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 1-month-old son playing the piano

Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 2-month-old son playing the piano

The rapper and model put on a united front and celebrated their son Sebastian turning 11 with a gangsta-rap themed party!

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose throw 90s-themed birthday for 11-year-old son Sebastian

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working