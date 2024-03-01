Here’s how much Rihanna is making from performing at Mukesh Ambani’s private India wedding
1 March 2024, 10:57
Rihanna is set to perform for an exclusive wedding in India, and here's the staggering amount she is being paid.
Rihanna is set to perform for the first time since last year's Super Bowl, and flew to India's Gujarat state to take the stage for the wedding between Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
The singer is set to perform on 1st March 2024, with fans hearing her rehearsals before she takes the stage.
So, how much is Rihanna getting paid at the pre-wedding gala between the world's 10th richest man's son and his soon-to-be wife? Here's the staggering amount.
How much is Rihanna being paid for Anant Ambani's wedding?
Rihanna is being paid a hefty amount for this private performance at the Ambani wedding.
According to MailOnline, Rihanna will be paid £5 million ($8-9 million) for her set that will include hits 'Diamonds' and 'We Found Love'.
This is not the first time a huge musician has performed for an Ambani wedding - in 2018, Beyoncé sung at Ambani's daughter's wedding.
Who is Anant Ambani and how much will his wedding cost?
Anant Ambani is the 28-year-old son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
According to Forbes, Mukesh is worth a staggering $116 billion, and is reportedly the 10th richest person in the world.
Anant's wedding to Radhika Merchant isn't until July 2024, however they are hosting a lavish three-day event in Jamnagar city, India.