Is Rihanna pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby? Fans speculate the pair are expecting first child

Fans have sparked rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday night (Nov 30) after news spread about Rihanna officially being declared a Barbados national hero, fans think they spot a clue that the 'Work' singer is pregnant.

Here's everything we know about the rumours so far...