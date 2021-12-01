Is Rihanna pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby? Fans speculate the pair are expecting first child

1 December 2021, 11:10 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 14:43

Fans have sparked rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are trending as rumours spread that the pair are allegedly expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday night (Nov 30) after news spread about Rihanna officially being declared a Barbados national hero, fans think they spot a clue that the 'Work' singer is pregnant.

Here's everything we know about the rumours so far...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours when they were spotted having PDA's during a music video shoot.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours when they were spotted having PDA's during a music video shoot. Picture: Getty

  1. Why do people think Rihanna is pregnant?

    Fans sparked rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be expecting their first child together after photos of the singer from a Barbados event went viral.

    Rihanna was honoured by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at an event – where she was declared as a national hero.

    Rihanna attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados.
    Rihanna attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. Picture: Getty

    The news came as Barbados got the new status as a republic, after the Queen was officially removed as its head of state.

    Photos of Rihanna covering holding her hands together below her stomach circulated online, with many fans speculating that she was trying to hide her baby bump.

    Rihanna honoured as a national hero at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony
    Rihanna honoured as a national hero at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. Picture: Getty

    A verified Twitter page, by the name ‘The Academy’ tweeted: “Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky.”

    Many fans quote tweeted the post, spreading the news.

  2. What have fans said about the pregnancy rumours?

    While some fans are convinced that Rihanna is pregnant, others have claimed that there have been rumours of Rihanna being pregnant several times over the years.

    See reactions below.

  3. What did Rihanna's best friend say about the rumours?

    Rihanna's best friend Melissa, has responded to rumours she confirmed the singers pregnancy.

    The Neighborhood Talk posted about the rumours and screenshotted that Melissa Forde "liked" their post.

    She then responded to their screenshot, writing: "[Crying laughing emojis] guys this is a high ass moment wtfff," wrote Forde in the comments.

    "How y'all gon set me up like that? You know I'm not with the messy sh*t carry on guys nothing to see here."

    Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have addressed the rumours.

