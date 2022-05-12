A$AP Rocky responds to claims Travis Scott 'stole his whole style'

In the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Lord Flacko shared his thoughts about Travis copying his swag, admitting that he stole his style

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A$AP Rocky has once again addressed the Travis Scott comparisons on a upcoming episode of Drink Champs Podcast, where he admits that the Houston rapper stole his swag.

When asked by N.O.R.E. if 'Travis Scott stole his whole style from A$AP Rocky', the Praise The Lord rapper agrees with the statement saying "Yeah".

This is not the first time Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – has addressed comparisons between him and Scott. Back in 2016, he told Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning:

"They do say imitation is the highest form of flattery. That man, he doing his thing, he doing what he supposed to do. He gettin’ fly, he fu**in’ bitches, and he makin’ music. I don’t see the problem".

"You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock, and let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic" he added.

"I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take from whoever got going on. I’m not implying that. I feel like that whole situation sound petty".

He also dismissed claims of their being any beef between the two of them back in 2019, when he took to Twitter saying "THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SH*T SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO".

THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SHIT SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) October 16, 2019

In the teaser for the episode, he also speaks about welcoming his first child with Rihanna, whilst sharing thoughts about them two getting married at some point.

Last week, he released his latest single D.M.B. where the two were seen getting married after he proposed to her in the video via grillz, and she accepts.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Riri and Rocky are expecting their first child together any day now, after the two announced they were pregnant back in January.

Recalling the struggle in hiding the fact she is expecting a child, Rihanna told E! News recently: ‘It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits.