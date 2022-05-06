Are A$AP Rocky and Rihanna engaged? D.M.B. music video marriage hints explained

Fans are convinced the couple are secretly married or engaged after several hints during Rocky's D.M.B music video. Here's everything we know...

A$AP Rocky shocked fans when he dropped hints that he may be married to singer Rihanna in his new music video.

On Thursday (May 5) Rocky returned with a highly-anticipated music video for his new song D.M.B.

Fans are convinced A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are engaged or secretly married following his D.M.B music video. Picture: Getty

Fans were stunned to see moments of the couple's relationship, as RiRi heavily starsin the music video.

However, the main talking point from the video is the question of the soon-to-be-parents being married.

Here's everything we know about whether Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married or not...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky tie the knot in his music video for his new song D.M.B. Picture: VEVO/YOUTUBE

Why do people think A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are married? On Thursday (May 5) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky tie the knot in the music video for his new single, “D.M.B." At the three-minute mark, Rocky, 33, proposes to the singer, 34, with a grill that reads, “Marry me?” A$AP Rocky's grills read 'Marry me?'. Picture: VEVO/YOUTUBE Rihanna — who is wearing a red veil — responds with her own grills which reads: “I do.” At the end of the video, a big crowd can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple, as they walk together. Rihanna's grills read 'I do'. Picture: VEVO/YOUTUBE This lead to speculation that they are either, secretly married, or engaged. See fans reactions below. Asap Rocky and Rihanna are ENGAGED!!! pic.twitter.com/aH2eLyzMKc — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) May 5, 2022 They’ve been engaged since nah, this video probably be like 2 or 3 years now, still my fave 🌺 RIHANNA ASAP ROCKY pic.twitter.com/KjkhTa0UPY — вluє вuttєrflч 🦋 (@Peterwalter_) May 6, 2022 Wow! These two (Rihanna & Rocky) are really serious, and made it official - MARRIED! CONGRATULATIONS Rihanna & ASAP Rocky! Take care of the baby! — Catherine (@PurpleChild1956) May 6, 2022 Rihanna and Asap Rocky?????? Are married???????? — Queen Bro, The Nurse (@damola_A) May 6, 2022 Are A$AP Rocky and Rihanna married? Given that the couple – who are expecting their first child – tied the knot in the music video, fans immediately concluded that they have already gotten engaged or, perhaps, secretly got married. H However, according to a TMZ source, the visual was simply for fun, and the two are not engaged. Watch the music video below. In February, The Sunday Mirror reported that the pair were planning to get married in Barbados. “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional," an insider told the publication. “They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same.” the source added. "She always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person." The source also revealed the reason for choosing Barbados: "They both have family there; it's the place that brought them together and it has a very special place in their hearts."

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2020, after Rihanna announced her split from Hassan Jameel.

In January 2022, Rihanna announced their pregnancy as the singer revealed her baby bump during a NYC stroll with A$AP Rocky.