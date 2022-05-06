A$AP Rocky 'shades Chris Brown over Rihanna assault' in new song D.M.B

Slamming Riri's ex for assaulting her in 2009, the Harlem rapper can be heard saying 'I don't beat my b**ch, I need my b**ch' in his new track 'D.M.B'

A$AP Rocky has appeared to diss Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown over the assault incident that happened in 2009 in his newest song 'D.M.B'.

In the track, Rocky can be heard rapping "I don't beat my b*tch, I need my b*tch", which lead to many to speculate that he was throwing shade at Brown, whilst praising Rihanna.

Back in 2009, Chris Brown violently attacked Rihanna the day before she was scheduled to perform at the 51st Grammy Awards, which resulted in him being charged with assault and criminal threats.

Rihanna and Chris Brown attend the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The two dated from 2007 to 2009, later reconciling after the incident in 2013 for a few months. In 2017, Brown expressed his love for the singer, calling her the 'love of his life'.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 11, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Yesterday, Rocky dropped the official video for 'D.M.B', which saw him and Riri get married after he proposed to her video grillz, and she accepted.

The 33-year-old rapper first shared a snippet of the music video on Wednesday, that was originally shot in July 2011 on Twitter, captioning it "2MRW".