Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' has began production. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film 'Wakanda Forever'.

When is Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' going to be released? The highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning, much loved 'Black Panther' has begun production at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety. Before the sad passing of main character, Chadwick Boseman, the planned release date was May 6, 2022 however this has now been pushed to July 8, 2022.

Who is in the cast of Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever'? According to The Hollywood Reporter, fans should expect to see similar faces as the first film in the sequel. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to continue to play their characters as Shuri, Nakia, M'Baku and Ramonda, respectively. It's been said that fans should expect to see similar faces as the first film in the sequel. Picture: Getty It has not been confirmed whether Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya will return to play their respective roles of Okoye and W'Kabi but it has been confirmed that Martin Freeman will return as CIA agent Everett Ross. Michael B Jordan's intense and troubled villain Erik Killmonger could also be in for a return, potentially in flashbacks, though Jordan has said it's unlikely. It has also been rumoured that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta may appear as one of the villains in the sequel. The Narcos star may appear in the film. Picture: Getty It's been reported that Letitia Wright is set to "take on a more prominent role" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans have discussed the fact that in the comics, Wright's character, Shuri, has taken on the Black Panther mantle, with some calling for a similar approach in the sequel. However, when spoken to on the topic the actress said "The thought of doing it without him [Chadwick] is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it.". Fans have called for Shuri to take on the role of the Black Pather. Picture: Getty

Will Chadwick Boseman star is Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever'? It has been confirmed that the sequel will honour the legacy of Chadwick Boseman by not recasting the role of T'Challa. It has also been reported that there are no plans to use a 'digital double' in the sequel. Marvel Studios' EVP Victoria Alonso said: "There's only one Chadwick and he's not with us". She continued: "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really." Chadwick will not be featured in the sequel. Picture: Getty When elaborating on the plans for the second film without Chadwick, Kevin Feige said: "So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda" He continued: "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.".

What is the plot of Black Panther 2? As Feige confirmed, fans can look forward to the film exploring more of Wakanda as well as Wakandan history. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly he said: "Towards the end of the movie, T'Challa takes the herb again and encounters his father, where he's like, 'Hey, man. We've kind of screwed up, and I want to change it'" He continued, saying: "There's that moment where all of the ancestors come behind T'Chaka. We would joke and go, 'I want to see… what's their story? What's that story?". Black Panther 2 may explore Wakandan history. Picture: Getty "Who was Bashenga, the first king of Wakanda? Who's that third to the left, behind T'Chaka? Kevin added, explaining the desire to explore the stories of these characters. He concludes saying "we have to explore different places and time.".

How to watch Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever'? Black panther will be available to watch in cinemas worldwide on release.