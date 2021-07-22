Who is Michaela Coel? What role will she play in Black Panther 2?

Fans are excited as the iconic Michaela Coel has been confirmed to star in Black Panther 2.

'I May Destroy You' icon Michaela Coel has been cast in the upcoming Black Panther 2.

Here's everything you need to know about the star and her role.

Where is Michaela Coel from? Michaela Coel is from Hackney in London and has Ghanian heritage.

How old is Michaela Coel? Michaela Coel is 33 years old and was born on 1 October 1987.

How tall is Michaela Coel? Michael Coel is 5ft 5inches tall.

What shows has Michaela Coel starred in? Coel is best know for creating, writing, producing, co-directing and starring in the comedy-drama series I May Destroy You, which launched in June 2020 on BBC One in the UK and HBO in the US. The widely popular show was inspired by her own experience of sexual assault. Michaela Coel created, wrote, produced, co-directed and starred in 'I May Destroy You'. Picture: Getty However, the stars career also includes her starring channel 4 drama 'Top Boy' as well as Netflix hit 'Black Mirror'. As well as this, in 2014 Coel wrote and starred in channel 4 sitcom 'Chewing Gum', inspired by the stars earlier play 'Chewing Gum Dreams'. In 2018 the star also famously played a small role in the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Will Michaela Coel play Madam Slay in Black Panther 2? Whilst her character is yet to be confirmed, fans have commented on the resemblance between Michaela and MCU character Madam Slay. Madam Slay was a lover and ally of Black Panther character Erik Killmonger. She significantly had the power to control leopards which she used to slaughter leopard hunters; leading her to encounter the Black Panther. Michaela Coel has been cast in Black Panther 2. she was definitely born to play Madam Slay pic.twitter.com/CPEpVBUdKq — chu (@chuuzus) July 21, 2021 Michaela Coel as Madam Slay is something this world needs. ✨@MichaelaCoel pic.twitter.com/0baz77DHJt — 𝑬𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒉.☁️ (@FlawlesslyGeeky) July 21, 2021 ah folks are saying michaela coel might play madam slay! that seems more likely to me considering her role in killmonger's resurrection — omg! pic.twitter.com/lPr4IELBhk — ❥ (@softblackgirls) July 21, 2021

Will Michaela Coel play Ororo Munroe (Storm) in Black Panther 2? However, it has also been speculated that the 'I May Destroy You' star could play the role of X-Men member, Storm. Fans have noted that Storm is a major ally of Wakanda in the comics, and even married King T'Challa. One fan even called this potential casting: "the perfect segway for the X-Men’s introduction into the MCU". Michaela Coel as Storm in Wakanda Forever is the perfect segway for the X-Men’s introduction into the MCU. LETS MANIFEST 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAOsRHzA5u — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 21, 2021 I know Emmy nominee Michaela Coel just got cast for Black Panther Wakanda Forever🔥



She would be the perfect Storm no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/Ebcp7akoGO — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) July 21, 2021 Michaela Coel receiving the news that she'll be playing Storm in Black Panther 2 pic.twitter.com/3pYOGTLUbn — Joe 🥤 (@JoePassmore) July 21, 2021

Will Michaela Coel replace Letitia Wright in Black Panther 2? Fans have speculated that Coel could be replacing Letitia Wright, who played Shuri in the original film However, this appears unlikely as it was reported that Letitia Wright is set to "take on a more prominent role" in the sequel. Fans suggested that Coel may be replacing Wright. Picture: Getty