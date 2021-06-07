From Michaela Coel to Big Narstie: All the Black creators that won big at the BAFTA's

A host of Black creators are being celebrated, as talents such as Big Narstie, Michaela Coel and Diversity collect BAFTA awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards (BATFAs) took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night (Jun 7).

Fans of stars such as Big Narstie, Diversity and Michaela Coel are celebrating online as a stunning number of Black creators were awarded.

Michaela Coel Michaela Coel won two BAFTA awards . Picture: Getty Michaela is the creator and the lead actress of 'I May Destroy You' and won the 'leading actress' and 'best mini-series' awards. The series, that launched on BBC1 in 2020, carefully explored sexual assault and facilitated difficult and touching conversations on the subject. The groundbreaking show raised controversy previously in the year, due to it's lack of nomination at the Golden Globes.

Big Narstie Big Narstie won Best Comedy Entertainment Programme. Picture: Getty Grime MC and Internet personality Big Narstie won 'Best Comedy Entertainment Programme' for his late night entertainment show, that he hosts alongside co-host Mo Gilligan. The show, that launched in 2018, has previously won a Royal Television Society Award, an Mvisa, a National Reality TV Award and an Edinburgh TV Award.

Diversity The dance group won the award for 'Virgin Media's Must-See Moment'. Picture: Getty The dance stars controversially won Virgin Media's 'Must-See Moment' award, voted for by the public. This win is for their dance performance on Britains Got Talent that reflected on the year of 2020, especially focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time the routine gained over 30,000 complaints through Ofcom. In the winning speech, Banjo recognised this - saying: “It was a dark time but that support made a difference and in a way I have to say thank you to the people who complained, the people who put all that abuse out there online,” he said. “You showed the truth. You showed exactly why this performance and this moment was necessary. But for all those people, take a look... This is what change looks like, and I am so proud to be standing here.”

Malachi Kirby Malachi Kirby won Best 'Supporting Actor'. Picture: Getty Malachi Kirby won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Darcus Howe in Mangrove, part of Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe'. The 5 episode show that launched in 2020 on BBC explored the experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982.

Benjamin Zephaniah The poet won 'Best Entertainment Programme'. Picture: Getty Poet Benjamin Zephaniah won 'Best Entertainment Programme' for his show 'Life and Rymes' that airs on Sky Arts. Zephaniah performs himself and hosts new poets that explore topics such as racism, gender, sexuality and mental health. The show is said to be a 'celebration of spoken word' and also sees the poet give the stage to random audience members have 60 seconds to share their own performance.

Lennie James Lennie James won 'Best Drama Series'. Picture: Getty Lennie James took the prize for 'Best Drama Series' on behalf of his show 'Save me too'. The star is a actor, screenwriter, and playwright and is also known for his work in The Walking Dead and Line of Duty.