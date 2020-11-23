Rihanna fans convinced she's in Black Panther II after spotting clue

Rihanna fans convinced she's in Black Panther II after spotting clue. Picture: Getty/Marvel

Fans are excited after spotting a major clue, hinting at Rihanna's role in Black Panther 2.

Rihanna has been working on her album 'R9', her Savage X Fenty lingerie, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. Now, it seems as though the star is taking on another major acting role.

While Rihanna has showed off her acting skills before in films like, Ocean's 8, Valerian, Battleship and Guava Island, she has been reportedly been eyed for a role in Black Panther II.

Fans on social media became excited after spotting a major clue about Rihanna's potential character role in the sequel to the iconic, culture shifting 2018 film 'Black Panther'.

The 2018 Marvel hit movie changed the cinematic landscape, breaking box office records and winning several major awards.

Now, fans are highly anticipating the follow-up film, even more now that Rihanna is rumoured to star in it.

Once one fan shared what they found in the Google search engine, regarding Rihanna potentially being in Black Panther II, the speculation spread on social media in no time.

Rihanna will reportedly play the role of Princess Zanda, “the ruler of the African nation of Narobia.”. Picture: Getty

"Rihanna’s gonna be in Black Panther 2??? I’m deffo looking forward to this" a fan tweeted, alongside a screenshot of Google's search showing Rihanna as apart of the cast for the upcoming film.

Another fan took to Twitter and wrote "RIHANNA IS GONNA BE IN BLACK PANTHER 2?!?! IM BOUT TO PASS OUT"

According to We Got This Covered sources, Marvel have their eye on Rihanna for a role in the film. Rihanna will reportedly be playing the role of Princess Zanda, “the ruler of the African nation of Narobia.”

Many fans are excited to see Rihanna star in Black Panther II. See fans reactions below.

RIHANNA IS GONNA BE IN BLACK PANTHER 2?!?! IM BOUT TO PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/MxiTJPj3Cc — Iddy (@badgaliddy_) November 22, 2020

Rihanna’s gonna be in Black Panther 2??? I’m deffo looking forward to this pic.twitter.com/Yv9WgFaAB6 — Jxson the Photographer/Writer (@http2jxson) November 22, 2020