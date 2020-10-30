QUIZ: Can you name the Rihanna song by it's video?

QUIZ: Can you name the Rihanna song by it's video? Picture: YouTube

Only a true Rihanna fan will score 100% on this quiz.

Rihanna has some of the most iconic music videos in the game. The Basian princess is known for her musical ability, intelligence, sass and her dynamic performances.

Over the years we have seen Rihanna grow from her Music Of The Sun days to her last studio album released in 2016, ANTI.

The star has blessed her fans with high quality music and chart-topping hits – but how well do you actually remember RiRi's music videos?

Think you can match the music video to the song? Take the quiz below.