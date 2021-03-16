Chadwick Boseman posthumously earns Oscar nomination for best actor

Prior to the late actor, only six actors had ever officially earned an Academy Award nomination after their death.

Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The actor, who sadly died from colon cancer at the age of 43 last August, has been nominated for Best Actor for his work in the film, which is based on the life of the influential blues singer in the 1920s. Boseman plays trumpet player Levee Green.

This marks Boseman's first Oscar nomination - for the same film, Boseman won a Golden Globe earlier this year, which his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted on his behalf.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously earns Oscar nomination for best actor. Picture: Getty

Competing in the same category as Boseman are Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins, (The Father), Gary Oldman, (Mank) and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Boseman is just the seventh actor in history to have officially received an Academy Award nomination after their death.

The other actors were:

James Dean (Actor, East of Eden, 1955, and Actor, Giant, 1956)

Spencer Tracy (Actor, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, 1967)

Peter Finch, the only posthumous acting winner to date (Actor in a Leading Role, Network, 1976)

Ralph Richardson (Actor in a Supporting Role, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, 1984)

Massimo Troisi (Actor in a Leading Role, The Postman (Il Postino), 1995)

Heath Ledger (Actor in a Supporting Role, The Dark Knight, 2008)

The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on 25th April.