Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

26 October 2022, 10:16 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 15:07

It's finally happening - RiRi is dropping new music.

Rihanna fans, the wait is over. The multi-hyphenate is finally returning to the music scene with her first solo releases in six years (!!) for not one but TWO new songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The Marvel franchise teased the new music in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, with the date '10.28.22' emerging onto the screen alongside a letter 'R', which we can take as a hint towards Rihanna's initials.

Rihanna is dropping new music this week.
Picture: Getty

The 34-year-old singer released her last studio album ANTI back in 2016, and hasn't released a single since her joint track 'Believe It' with PARTYNEXTDOOR in 2020.

Rihanna, who welcomed her first child, a son, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky earlier in May this year, was recently announced as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show headline performer, sparking rumours that a new record was indeed on the way.

Speculation of a potential tour next year also kicked off as fans anticipated Rih's long-awaited musical comeback. She last went on tour in 2016 in support of ANTI, and did 71 shows across the world.

One thing's for sure - we are READY!

