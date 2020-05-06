QUIZ: Which song from Rihanna's ANTI best describes your personality?

6 May 2020, 13:03 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 13:09

Which iconic song from Rihanna's ANTI are you?
Which iconic song from Rihanna's ANTI are you? Picture: Getty

Are you a 'Needed Me' or a 'Work' kinda vibe?

Listen, you're probably wondering why we're only just dropping this quiz now. Girl, don't worry - we KNOW Rihanna dropped ANTI over four years ago.

But, it's all we have to work with right now, seeing as Little Miss Thing is too busy working on her million-dollar fashion and beauty empire to drop any new music (I'm a Rihanna stan, I'm allowed to say that).

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

So, to tide us over until Queen RiRi unleashes her hotly-anticipated ninth album, we've put together a quiz so that you can you find out which iconic track from our beloved ANTI you truly are.

Because, as we all know, that album slaps just has hard today as it did the day it was released.

Share you results with us @CapitalXTRA.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Snoop Dogg posts tribute to wife following Celina Powell "cheating" drama

Snoop Dogg shows love to his wife days after being called out for “cheating”

Snoop Dogg

Sara Molina reveals 50 Cent helped Tekashi 6ix9ine "hide money" during IG Live rant

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama exposes 50 Cent for allegedly "hiding money"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Capital XTRA is hosting a sound clas with some of the world's biggest DJs

Capital XTRA's Super Sound Clash: Davido, Polo G & more announced
Kim's fans spotted the hidden photoshop fail as a random fingernail poke out from underneath her hair.

Kim Kardashian grosses fans out with 'creepy' Photoshop fail

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals when he will be returning to Instagram Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine announces his first Instagram Live since his prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Adele shows off her incredible body transformation on Instagram.

Adele shocks fans with dramatic weight loss in 32nd birthday post
Kylie Jenner is attempting to have the 'Stormi Couture' trademark cancelled

Kylie Jenner sues company for trademarking ‘Stormi Couture’

Wireless Festival 2020 has officially been cancelled

Wireless 2020 cancelled: festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
The ultimate WizKid quiz

QUIZ: Only true WizKid fans will get 100% on this quiz