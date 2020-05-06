QUIZ: Which song from Rihanna's ANTI best describes your personality?

Which iconic song from Rihanna's ANTI are you? Picture: Getty

Are you a 'Needed Me' or a 'Work' kinda vibe?

Listen, you're probably wondering why we're only just dropping this quiz now. Girl, don't worry - we KNOW Rihanna dropped ANTI over four years ago.

But, it's all we have to work with right now, seeing as Little Miss Thing is too busy working on her million-dollar fashion and beauty empire to drop any new music (I'm a Rihanna stan, I'm allowed to say that).

So, to tide us over until Queen RiRi unleashes her hotly-anticipated ninth album, we've put together a quiz so that you can you find out which iconic track from our beloved ANTI you truly are.

Because, as we all know, that album slaps just has hard today as it did the day it was released.

