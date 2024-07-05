Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's girlfriend? Dating history & exes from Desma Triplett to Kehlani

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's girlfriend? Dating history & exes from Desma Triplett to Kehlani. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's girlfriend? Here is his dating history and a list of his previous girlfriends including Desma Triplett and Kehlani.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PARTYNEXTDOOR has been making headlines after his ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett appeared in R&B star Jeremih's collaboration with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller.

The Canadian-born rapper has had flings with numerous famous faces, including Kehlani and even Kylie Jenner.

So, who is PARTYNEXTDOOR or PND dating right now and does he have a girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is reportedly single. . Picture: Getty Images

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR dating and does he have a girlfriend?

PARTYNEXTDOOR has dated a few famous faces. . Picture: Getty

As of 2024, it appears that PARTYNEXTDOOR is single and does not have a girlfriend.

In July 2024, PND went on a Twitter rant about his ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett, who appeared in a music video with Jeremih.

PND referenced Desma in a now-deleted tweet, which read "Doing videos, at 34, that b*tch broke."

Who is Desma Triplett, PND's ex-girlfriend?

Desma Triplett previously dated PND. Picture: Instagram

Desma Triplett is a model and actress based in Los Angeles, who has most recently appeared in Jeremih's latest music video for 'Wait on It' with collaborators Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown.

Desma has gone under the name Desma Dooney, and was born on January 1, 1990, making her currently 34-years-old.

PARTYNEXTDOOR started dating Desma around 2017, and it is unclear when they broke up, however it appears that they had an on/off relationship after PND posted her on his Instagram story as recently as 2023.

When did PARTYNEXTDOOR date Kehlani?

Kehlani allegedly had a fling with PND. Picture: Getty

PARTYNEXTDOOR dated singer Kehlani in 2016, with Kehlani reportedly cheating on Kyrie Irving.

The pair were rumoured to be dating, and he even released a song after Kehlani's name, and later changed the title.

This sparked a frenzy online after fans accused Kehlani of cheating on Irving with the rapper.

What happened between PARTYNEXTDOOR and Kylie Jenner?

PND reportedly dated a then 19-year-old Kylie Jenner in 2016. Picture: Getty

In 2016, a then 19-year-old Kylie Jenner was linked to PND after the pair posted a photo on Instagram of them wearing Rolex watches together. This was after Kylie's split from fellow rapper Tyga.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “They are just friends, and there is nothing serious going on between them. She is hanging out with him to make Tyga jealous.”

The pair made out in his “Come and See Me” music video in June 2016, and fans thought this was to make Tyga jealous, and reconciled with him shortly after the project's release.