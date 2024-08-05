Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features
5 August 2024, 13:14
When does Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's joint album come out? Here's everything we know about release date, tracklist and features.
Listen to this article
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have revealed they will be releasing a joint album, after announcing the news during a live show in their hometown of Toronto this weekend.
The rapper and R&B singer will release a collaboration album on Drake's OVO record label this year, and performed a full set of R&B songs at PND's concert in Toronto, possibly hinting at the genre for the album.
- Does Drake have a BBL? What does BBL Drizzy mean? Rumours and memes explained
- Drake's $100 Million Toronto mansion 'The Embassy' hit by floods
- Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained
So, when will Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's album get released and what is the tracklist? Here's everything we know.
When does Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's album come out?
So far, we don't know when Drizzy and PND's joint album will be released, but Drake did hint to fans about a possible date.
“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all." said Drake.
So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you," he revealed.
It is likely to be released late in 2024.
What is Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album called?
There is no news currently on what PND and Drake's upcoming album will be called.
PARTYNEXTDOOR released his album P4 earlier this year, and Drake released For All The Dogs last year.
What is the tracklist for Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album?
We don't know what the track list is for Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album, which means we also don't know if anyone will feature on the new project.
We will keep this page updated should more information arise.