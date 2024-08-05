Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features. Picture: Getty Images

When does Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's joint album come out? Here's everything we know about release date, tracklist and features.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have revealed they will be releasing a joint album, after announcing the news during a live show in their hometown of Toronto this weekend.

The rapper and R&B singer will release a collaboration album on Drake's OVO record label this year, and performed a full set of R&B songs at PND's concert in Toronto, possibly hinting at the genre for the album.

So, when will Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's album get released and what is the tracklist? Here's everything we know.

When does Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's album come out?

PARTYNEXTDOOR just released a new album earlier this year. Picture: Getty

So far, we don't know when Drizzy and PND's joint album will be released, but Drake did hint to fans about a possible date.

“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all." said Drake.

So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you," he revealed.

It is likely to be released late in 2024.

What is Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album called?

Drake has also released a collab album with 21 Savage. . Picture: Getty Images

There is no news currently on what PND and Drake's upcoming album will be called.

PARTYNEXTDOOR released his album P4 earlier this year, and Drake released For All The Dogs last year.

What is the tracklist for Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album?

PartyNextDoor and Drake pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

We don't know what the track list is for Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album, which means we also don't know if anyone will feature on the new project.

We will keep this page updated should more information arise.