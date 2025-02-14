Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar rap beef in new song lyrics ‘Gimme A Hug’

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar rap beef in new song lyrics ‘Gimme A Hug’. Picture: Getty

By Capital XTRA

Drake has hit out to the infamous rap beef with Kendrick Lamar in his new song 'Gimme a Hug'.

Drake has responded to the Kendrick Lamar rap beef in a new song from his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

'Gimme a Hug' from the new album sees Drake take shots at multiple people - from Joe Budden to Kendrick Lamar, whilst addressing people waiting for his obituary.

So what are the lyrics to Drake and PND's new song 'Gimme a Hug' and what do they actually mean? Here's the breakdown.

Drake has dropped a new album. Picture: Getty

What do the lyrics to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new song 'Gimme a Hug' mean?

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new song sees Drizzy primarily rap about his past squabbles.

"Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he raps.

"Funny how it's only b***h ni**as waiting on the boys obituary," he continues later in the verse.

Drake and PNDs tracklist. Picture: Client

He also references the Kendrick lamar beef with "F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b*tches"

Kendrick Lamar had his say on the beef during the Super Bowl halftime show, after performing Not Like Us and having Drizzy's ex Serena Williams make a cameo.

Serena has responded to the moment in the halftime show, saying: "When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’"

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Drake's new song 'Gimme A Hug'?

Here are the full lyrics to Drake's new song:

[Verse 1]

Yeah, Drake elimination, fake intimidation

Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience

"Drizzy, you amazin', you the inspiration

You set the bar for the next generation"

You Neo in the matrix, these n****s just Nemo in the ocean

Small fish, making kids feel emotion

Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken

N****s want to see RIP me on a t-shirt like I'm Hulk Hogan

I appreciate the fans rocking with me, this is really just a small token

Really f*ckin' with a visionary

Only reason I ain't got a girl and I ain't gettin' marriеd

'Cause I'm really out herе, filling up the itinerary 'til I'm six feet in a cemetery

Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin' 'round like a dignitary

Funny how it's only b*tch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary

'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary

And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it?

Head of girls up at twenty-nine, on stage twerkin' with a dictionary

Guilt trips, not Turks trips when it's cold out here in February

'Cause right now, shorty parachuting molly like she flying for the military

This girl face so pretty, I can only think of f*ckin' missionary

[Verse 2]

F*ck that, make the beat switch, turn the h*es up, give a million to 'em

Right now, I got so many villas booked on like I'm billing to 'em

Durk's boy told me Marvin's Room was his favorite song, he was drilling to it

Thousand n****s rappin' murder sh*t and like ten n****s that'll really do it

Savage, you the only n**** checkin' on me when we really in some shi*, brother

Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker

Sh*t about to be a lit summer, tell Tony, "Leave the motor runnin'"

Tell Mike that the ceiling's too low in Booby, how we supposed to throw a hundred?

Damn

They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)

F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit

Tryna get the party lit for the b*tches

Them Nike tights is huggin' on that a** like they missed it

What's up?

N***s is hating the boy for sure, the women in love

Walk in the strip club, damn, I missed you h*es, give me a hug

Give me a hug, give me a hug, give me a hug, give me a hug

[Verse 3]

Yeah, I know that you work in the club

Know that these people might judge

But f*ck it, you family to us

So come over here and give me some love

Yeah, give me a hug

I miss you h*es, give me a hug

Give me a hug, give me a hug

What can I say? I miss you girls, I'm stuck in my ways

Princess, Gigi, Pooh, Pink, Luxury, y'all gotta come to the stage

Yeah, come to the stage and show me some love

You know how I'm comin', I'm giving it up

The n****s in here ain't spendin' enough

[Outro]

Bae, I miss you

I'm talkin' to you, baby, I miss you

You, you, you, you, you

Yeah