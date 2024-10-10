J. Cole shares why he 'walked away' from Drake & Kendrick beef on new song Port Antonio

J. Cole shares why he 'walked away' from Drake & Kendrick beef on new song Port Antonio. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

J. Cole has shared the reason why he left behind the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef on his new song 'Port Antonio'.

J. Cole has opened up about the reason behind he walked away from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef on his new song 'Port Antiono' that dropped suddenly this week.

In the track, the 'No Role Modelz' rapper bows out of the beef, which has seen Drake and Kendrick fire diss tracks at each other, including Euphoria and Not Like Us.

So, what are the lyrics to J. Cole's new track 'Port Antonio' and what does he say about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud? Here's everything you need to know.

Rapper J. Cole has released a new song. Picture: Getty

What does J Cole say in his new song Port Antonio?

J. Cole defends his decision to stop his side of the beef with his fellow rappers.

“I pulled the plug because I seen where that was ’bout to go / They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow / They see this fire in my pen and think I’m dodgin’ smoke / I wouldn’t have lost a battle, dawg, I woulda lost a bro / I woulda gained a foe,” he raps.

The lyrics continue: "Jermaine is no king if that means I gotta dig up dirt and pay the whole team / Of algorithm bot n****s just to sway the whole thing / On social media, competing for your favorable memes to be considered best.”

Drake has been in the centre of beef. Picture: Getty

J.Cole also makes a point that both Kendrick and Drake went too far on their beef:“I understand the thirst of being first that made ’em both swing / Protecting legacies, so lines got crossed, perhaps regrettably / My friends went to war, I walked away with all they blood on me.”

Cole later addresses his “First Person Shooter” collaborator directly: “They say I’m pickin’ sides, aye, don’t you lie on me, my n***a / To start another war / Aye, Drake, you’ll always be my n***a / I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n***a / F**k all the narratives / Tapping back into your magic pen is what’s imperative."

Drake was on tour with J. Cole last year. . Picture: Getty

The rapper closed out the lyrics to his new song by making a wider plea to hip-hop: "Reminding these folks why we do it / It’s not for beefing, it’s for speaking our thoughts / Pushing ourselves, reaching the charts."

J. Cole initially released a diss track in response to the Drake and Kendrick beef titled '7 Minute Drill', but quickly removed it from streaming services after having second thoughts.

"That s*** disrupts my f***ing peace,” he said in part. “That was the lamest, goofiest s**t" he said.