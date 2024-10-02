Why did Drake unfollow Kendrick Lamar on Instagram?

Why did Drake only just hit the unfollow button on Kendrick Lamar? Here's everything we know months after the rapper's feud.

Drake has hit the headlines after fans spotted he pressed the unfollow button on Instagram on fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The two have had quite the turbulent year with their hip-hop feud, and Drake appears to be taking another blow with an Instagram purge of followers.

Alongside Kendrick Lamar, Drake has unfollowed the likes of LeBron James and Playboi Carti, leading fans to ask, why did Drake unfollow Kendrick Lamar on Instagram?

Drake has decided it is time to clear up his Instagram following list, and hit the fateful button on a list of celebs, including Kendrick Lamar.

Fans have assumed Drizzy unfollowed K-Dot due to their history of a feud this year.

As for LeBron James, he appears to be team Kendrick following his appearance at the 'Pop Out' show on Juneteenth, and his open support for the diss track 'Not Like Us'.

Drake also unfollowed those connected to his feud with Kendrick Lamar including Joe Budden, Metro Boomin and DeMar DeRozan

Metro Boomin arguably ignited the feud earlier this year, and DeRoznan made a cameo in Kendrick's music video to 'Not Like Us'.

However, Future is still being followed by Drake, despite being featured on the project that started the beef.